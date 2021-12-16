Lee man arrested again in 2020 drug case; release pulled after getting daughter from school

A Lehigh Acres man who cited a dead GPS monitor battery for an arrest earlier this year is again behind bars in the same drug-trafficking case, this time because he didn't go straight home after picking up his daughter from school Tuesday.

Barry Eshard White, 34, was booked into Lee County Jail Thursday morning on an order revoking his pre-trial supervision.

Fort Myers police arrested White and charged him in September 2020 on six counts of trafficking in Fentanyl, cocaine, amphetamines and heroin and placed on $4.5 million bond. That bond was eventually reduced to $400,000 and he was given a GPS monitor and released.

He was re-arrested Nov. 19, 2020, by the Lee County Sheriff's Office on a violation of pre-trial release and held until Dec. 2 when the court reinstated his bond and his GPS monitor conditions and he was released.

White was arrested a third time Feb. 8, again by the Sheriff's Office, had his pre-trial supervision revoked and returned to Lee County Jail.

A court motion filed by White's attorney, Lisa C. Mead of Naples, said White had been following all the conditions of his pre-trial supervision but had issues with the battery on his GPS monitor. It stopped charging and he was unable to get in contact with his pre-trial release officer.

In the motion, White said he did not notice his monitor was failing to charge until Feb. 4.

In his most recent arrest, White's affidavit for arrest said he had asked for permission to pick his daughter up from school. However, the affidavit said White, instead of going home, spent more than an hour at another address.

He had been under house arrest and ordered to report to his assigned pre-trial officer as directed, the conditions he violated according to the arrest affidavit.

White remains in Lee County Jail. He is scheduled for a case management hearing Jan. 23 before Lee County Judge Margaret O. Steinbeck.

