Do You Like Lee & Man Chemical Company Limited (HKG:746) At This P/E Ratio?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how Lee & Man Chemical Company Limited’s (HKG:746) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Lee & Man Chemical has a P/E ratio of 4.38, based on the last twelve months. In other words, at today’s prices, investors are paying HK$4.38 for every HK$1 in prior year profit.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Lee & Man Chemical:

P/E of 4.38 = HK$5.35 ÷ HK$1.22 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each HK$1 of company earnings. That isn’t necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. That’s because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the ‘E’ in the equation. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

It’s nice to see that Lee & Man Chemical grew EPS by a stonking 198% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 21%. So we’d generally expect it to have a relatively high P/E ratio.

How Does Lee & Man Chemical’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. If you look at the image below, you can see Lee & Man Chemical has a lower P/E than the average (7.7) in the chemicals industry classification.

SEHK:746 PE PEG Gauge February 5th 19 More

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Lee & Man Chemical shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don’t Consider The Balance Sheet

The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting Lee & Man Chemical’s P/E?

Net debt totals 39% of Lee & Man Chemical’s market cap. This is enough debt that you’d have to make some adjustments before using the P/E ratio to compare it to a company with net cash.

The Verdict On Lee & Man Chemical’s P/E Ratio

Lee & Man Chemical has a P/E of 4.4. That’s below the average in the HK market, which is 10.4. The EPS growth last year was strong, and debt levels are quite reasonable. If it continues to grow, then the current low P/E may prove to be unjustified.