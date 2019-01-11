Lee & Man Chemical Company Limited (HKG:746) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively

Today we’ll evaluate Lee & Man Chemical Company Limited (HKG:746) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Lee & Man Chemical:

0.25 = HK$900m ÷ (HK$6.2b – HK$1.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Therefore, Lee & Man Chemical has an ROCE of 25%.

Is Lee & Man Chemical’s ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Lee & Man Chemical’s ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 11% average in the Chemicals industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Setting aside the comparison to its industry for a moment, Lee & Man Chemical’s ROCE in absolute terms currently looks quite high.

As we can see, Lee & Man Chemical currently has an ROCE of 25% compared to its ROCE 3 years ago, which was 11%. This makes us think the business might be improving.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. How cyclical is Lee & Man Chemical? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Lee & Man Chemical’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Lee & Man Chemical has total assets of HK$6.2b and current liabilities of HK$1.3b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 22% of its total assets. A minimal amount of current liabilities limits the impact on ROCE.