Lee & Man Chemical Company Limited (HKG:746) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A 4.5% Dividend

Lee & Man Chemical Company Limited (HKG:746) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days time. If you purchase the stock on or after the 26th of August, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 12th of September.

Lee & Man Chemical's upcoming dividend is HK$0.18 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of HK$0.38 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Lee & Man Chemical has a trailing yield of 9.5% on the current stock price of HK$4. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Lee & Man Chemical's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Lee & Man Chemical paying out a modest 37% of its earnings. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It distributed 42% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Fortunately for readers, Lee & Man Chemical's earnings per share have been growing at 19% a year for the past five years. Earnings per share have been growing rapidly and the company is retaining a majority of its earnings within the business. Fast-growing businesses that are reinvesting heavily are enticing from a dividend perspective, especially since they can often increase the payout ratio later.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Lee & Man Chemical has delivered 22% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

The Bottom Line

Is Lee & Man Chemical worth buying for its dividend? Lee & Man Chemical has grown its earnings per share while simultaneously reinvesting in the business. Unfortunately it's cut the dividend at least once in the past ten years, but the conservative payout ratio makes the current dividend look sustainable. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

