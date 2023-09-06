Lee is now a Category 1 hurricane in the Atlantic. By the weekend, it could be Category 4

Tropical Storm Lee strengthened into a hurricane on Wednesday, the latest benchmark the storm has rapidly reached over the record-hot waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

The latest forecasts call for Lee to continue its fast-paced strengthening and become a Category 4 hurricane in the next few days as it barrels west, toward the Caribbean and the East Coast of the United States.

Although the National Hurricane Center’s forecast only covers the next five days, long-range storm models have been in agreement that the storm could turn north next week before it approaches land. But exactly when it could turn, and if the models will bear out, remains to be seen.

As of the 5 p.m. update, the hurricane center said Lee became the fourth hurricane of the season Wednesday afternoon and was in good shape to keep strengthening over the next few days.

Hurricane Lee reached Category 1 status Wednesday afternoon. By the weekend, it could be a Category 4.

By the weekend, forecasters said storm-shredding wind shear could die out over Hurricane Lee’s hot water path, setting the storm up for a lot of strengthening over a short time. By Saturday, it could be a Category 4 with 150 mph sustained winds.

“A period of rapid strengthening is a distinct possibility within the next day or two,” forecasters said.

The latest update also ticked the forecast track to the north, moving it further away from a potential scrape with the Leeward Islands, although forecasters warned residents there to be on alert anyway.

As of the 5 p.m. Wednesday update, Lee was about 1130 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands with 75 mph maximum sustained winds. Its tropical storm-force winds extended outward up to 90 miles from the center.

When could Lee turn?

While the hurricane center’s cone of uncertainty extends only five days out, longer-term computer models have suggested Lee could make a northern turn before it approaches the U.S. East coast.

But two of the most popular models, the European model and the Global Forecast System, differ on exactly when.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the European model appeared to favor an early turn well north of Puerto Rico sometime Tuesday, and the American model, or GFS, was pointing toward a more western turn well north of the Dominican Republic next Wednesday.

Wednesday afternoon versions of two main storm models, the European, left, and the American, right, suggest Hurricane Lee could turn north next week before it nears the U.S. East Coast. But each model slightly differs on when, exactly, Lee could make its turn.