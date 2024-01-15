Lee Parks: Estero Recreation Center hosts ‘Parents Night Out’

The Estero Recreation Center is offering a Parents Night Out program for kids ages 6-13.

What’s happening: The Estero Recreation Center is offering a Parents Night Out program for kids ages 6-13.

Where: Estero Recreation Center, 9200 Corkscrew Palms Blvd., Estero

When: 4:30-9 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 20

Cost: $5 per child ages 6-13

What to expect

This event is a great chance for parents to have a night out after the holidays. Participants will enjoy a fun night with friends playing games and eating pizza. For more information and to register, visit leeparks.org/register or contact the Estero Recreation Center at 239-533-1470.

Tips

Space is limited. Pre-registration required. The registration deadline is noon, Friday, Jan. 19.

History

The property was purchased in 1998. Estero Community Park opened in 2006; the recreation center opened two years later.

Information: leeparks.org or 239-533-1470

Driving directions: Watch for a park sign and turn south off Corkscrew Road to the entrance, which is nestled behind some commercial buildings along the main road. The park is between U.S. 41 and Interstate 75.

More Now You Know: Bonita Y unveils newly renovated pickleball courts

And Barefoot Beach Preserve is open, but there’s still work to be done

Also NCH Health: New procedure allows COPD patients to breath easier

Lee County Parks & Recreation has 263 positions, a $42 million budget and more than 31,500 acres of parks, preserves, facilities and other sites. The department oversees four recreation centers, 10 community centers, community parks, Conservation 20/20 lands, greenways, the Calusa Blueway Paddling Trail, four year-round pools, seven boat ramps, sports complexes including the Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins spring training facilities, dog-friendly facilities and Gulf of Mexico beach parks.

Contact: Learn more about Parks & Recreation by visiting our website www.leeparks.org, email questions to leeparks@leegov.com, 239-533-7275 or visit leeparksandrecreation on Facebook and Instagram.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Lee Parks: Estero Recreation Center hosts ‘Parents Night Out’