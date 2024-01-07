Lee Parks: North Fort Myers Recreation Center offers free Calusa Blueway speaker series

Lee County Parks & Recreation hosts the Calusa Blueway Speaker Series, a January through March program that showcases aspects of Lee County’s 190-mile marked trail for canoeists, kayakers and stand-up paddleboarders.

Where: North Fort Myers Recreation Center, 2000 North Recreation Park Way, North Fort Myers.

Cost: The Calusa Blueway speaker series is free.

Calusa Blueway Speaker Series schedule

Jan. 9 – John Shinner – “Wildlife Photography and Paddling the Florida Saltwater Circumnavigational Trail”

Jan. 23 – Johnny Molloy – “A Wealth of Waterways, Canoeing & Kayaking in Florida”

Feb. 13 – Annisa Karim- “Knowing the Calusa - Turning Anthropology on its Ear”

March 12 – John Connelly- “Dying out Here Is Not an Option: 1500 – 1500 Mile, 75 Day, Solo Canoe and Kayak Odyssey”

March 26 – Bill and Mary Burnham- “Burnham Guides Paddling Adventures in Florida, Costa Rica, and ESVA”

What to expect

“Wildlife Photography and Paddling the Florida Saltwater Circumnavigational Trail” will be the first talk in a series of free Calusa Blueway-related programs. John Shinner is a wildlife photographer and avid Florida paddler. He will share his photos and tips for getting great shots. John has paddled the entire 1,515 Florida Saltwater Circumnavigational Trail and will discuss his paddling adventures.

Tips

The North Fort Myers Recreation Center is closed through Jan. 7 for holidays and building maintenance; the park remains open.

All programs begin at 6:30 p.m.

History

The recreation center started in 1997 in the boardroom of the little league building. Shortly after, a portable was established on the south side of the shuffleboard courts. In December of 2002, a new building opened offering more programs and space for the already successful after school program. Construction of the new 35,000-square-foot Recreation Center was completed in October 2013.

Information: leeparks.org or 239-533-7200. Calusa Blueway Trail information is at calusablueway.com or leeparks.org/blueway. Find Calusa Blueway on Facebook. Visitors can find information at fortmyers-sanibel.com.

Driving directions: From I-75, take exit 143 west on Bayshore Road for 5.2 miles. Turn right at N. Tamiami Trail and the park entrance is on the left next to the North Fort Myers Library.

Lee County Parks & Recreation has 263 positions, a $42 million budget and more than 31,500 acres of parks, preserves, facilities and other sites. The department oversees four recreation centers, 10 community centers, community parks, Conservation 20/20 lands, greenways, the Calusa Blueway Paddling Trail, four year-round pools, seven boat ramps, sports complexes including the Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins spring training facilities, dog-friendly facilities and Gulf of Mexico beach parks.

Contact: Learn more about Parks & Recreation by visiting our website leeparks.org, email questions to leeparks@leegov.com, 239-533-7275 or visit LeeParksandRecreation on Facebook and Instagram.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Lee Parks: Rec Center offers free Calusa Blueway speaker series