Lee police: Manhunt on for suspect in armed robbery at Northeast Credit Union

Police investigate following an alleged armed robbery at Northeast Credit Union on Route 125 (Calef HIghway) Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

LEE — Police alerted the community they are conducting a manhunt in the area after an armed robbery allegedly took place late Tuesday morning at Northeast Credit Union on Route 125.

Police were searching for a male on foot in the area of the traffic circle, described as a white male, 6 feet, 190 pounds, in his 30s, wearing a white shirt, blue tie, black jacket, a face mask and hat.

Police asked any member of the public who sees the suspect to call 911 immediately and advised not to approach him.

Lee Police Chief Thomas Dronsfield said the robbery occurred about 11 a.m. The multiple-agency search has included a State Police helicopter and Fish and Game crews, he said.

The credit union is located at 145 Calef Highway.

This story will be updated.

