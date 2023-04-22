Lee, Porter, Schiff running in the 2024 California Senate race. Here's how they will stand out

WASHINGTON — The most competitive California Senate race in at least three decades is turning into a showdown to define what it means to be a progressive.

Three Democrats — one with an economic slant, another advocating for social justice and a third looking to defend democracy — are running for a seat to represent the country’s most populated state in the upper chamber.

First came the campaign announcement from Katie Porter who made headlines during the Republican fight to elect Kevin McCarthy as speaker, reading 'The Subtle Art of Not Giving a (F---)' on the House floor.

Then an announcement from Adam Schiff, known for leading the first impeachment trial against former President Donald Trump and serving on the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

And lastly, an announcement from Barbara Lee, a staunch progressive who is a current chair emeriti of the Congressional Progressive Caucus and has a three-decade record of serving in Congress.

USA TODAY spoke to the trio of current House members — who all consider themselves progressives — looking to find their niche in the California Senate race. Despite Porter, Lee and Schiff's similar ideals and platforms, the three are advocating for their own versions of progressivism to break their own ground in California.

How are Lee, Porter, Schiff standing out?

Democrat Katie Porter captured a Republican-held U.S. House seat in 2022 in the heart of what once was Southern California's Reagan country.

One way the candidates may try to stand out is by finding a niche within their campaigns, said Christian Grose, a professor of political science and public policy at the University of Southern California.

Schiff told USA TODAY he plans to emphasize three themes: The economy, protecting democracy and saving the planet.

“I think the economic and democracy issues are interrelated because the economy hasn’t been working for millions,” he said. “People are receptive to a demagogue who comes along and promises that he alone can fix things."

Porter plans to focus on the work she’s done to end corruption, she said, such as her role as founder of the End Corruption Caucus and advocating for a congressional ban on stock trading. She emphasized the need to address the rising costs of housing and holding big banks accountable following the Silicon Valley Bank collapse.

“I think I see a need to push our party to be the party of fighting for working people and families,” she said.

Lee highlighted similar issues as her opponents, but highlighted how she has been a fighter for voters and systemic change.

“Inequality is rampant and voters need to know that you see them, that you have had many of their life experiences and that you have and will continue to champion issues to make their lives better,” she said.

How age fits into the California Senate race

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., talks to Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, as they board an elevator at the U.S. Capitol on February 16, 2023 in Washington, D.C.

For all three candidates, age seems to be just a number in their efforts to fill the seat of California's longest-serving senator, Democrat Dianne Feinstein. At 89, Feinstein announced her retirement in February and is facing calls from House Democrats who say she should resign.

Lee, 76, is the oldest candidate in the race. She waited to launch her campaign until Feinstein's retirement announcement.

“Age is a factor, but also experience and being able to deliver for Californians,” Lee said.

Grose said seniority in Congress often advantages newer candidates. Porter has served for 5 years; Schiff has served for 22 years and Lee for 25 years.

“Voters like fresh faces,” Grose said, adding that Lee's tenure may prove to be a disadvantage.

Porter, the youngest candidate at 49, credits senators like Feinstein for creating a path to stand up to powerful interests.

“I haven’t done Congress a way a lot of other people have," she said. "I’m a newer voice to it."

Schiff, the second oldest in the race at 62, said he thinks the three candidates "are more than able to undertake the responsibilities in the Senate" regardless of their ages.

Diversity in California

Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., speaks at a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.

California, the most diverse state in the U.S., has a history of sending women to the Senate— like Feinstein, former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and now Vice President Kamala Harris.

Lee stands out as the only Black candidate in the race, and would be the only Black woman in the Senate if she wins.

“I think it’s important, given the diversity of this country, that all perspectives are included," Lee said. "The experiences and the strength of Black women are not there."

California Rep. Ro Khanna, who was rumored to run in the race, endorsed Lee and will serve as co-chair of her campaign where he will help her reach communities of color.

Grose said Lee may use her past experience representing a multiracial and multiethnic congressional district to stand out among her colleagues.

"If she represented a district like that in the Bay Area, then she can represent California– that would be a message," he said.

Defining 'progressive'

Democratic California House Reps. Barbara Lee, Katie Porter and Adam Schiff.

The race goes further than determining who will represent the largely blue state of California, experts told USA TODAY.

Dan Schnur, a lecturer for the University of California at Berkeley's political science department, said the Senate race offers a glimpse into possible directions for the future of the Democratic party.

“The fight over what type of progressivism is most important to Democrats isn’t just a California debate," Schnur said. "It’s national."

Schnur said in races where candidates are closely aligned ideologically, their biographies become even more important.

For Lee, that means her track record of service in the House since 1998, including her time as the Congressional Black Caucus chair. She stood out in 2001 as the lone member of the House to oppose a measure giving the president authority to strike against any nation or group involved in Sept. 11.

Schiff has comparable years of experience in Congress, elected first in 2001. He has served as chair of the House Intelligence Committee and champions for preserving democracy. The representative is the only one out of the three candidates who is not a member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, but told USA TODAY “we're all progressives” regarding himself and his colleagues.

And for Porter, a newer face to Congress first elected in 2018, her track record centers on grilling banking executives and administration officials during House hearings. She champions her consumer advocacy to help middle-class families.

“It’s worth assuming that most California Democrats would like to take the three of them into a laboratory and combine Katie Porter’s economic agenda with Barbara Lee’s emphasis on social justice and Adam Schiff’s fight for democracy,” Schnur said.

Key endorsements

Endorsements could help the candidates stand out, but Schnur doesn’t think there’s a “magic endorsement in the Democratic party” that guarantees a win for the candidates.

Schiff won the first key endorsement when Pelosi backed the representative, a move that experts say is significant for fundraising.

Lee has received several endorsements from California mayors — one from Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass — as well as from the chairs of several California party caucuses.

Porter received her first big endorsement from Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who endorsed the candidate saying she has a "backbone made out of steel." Porter was a law student of Warren’s at Harvard University.

'Rivals under the same flag'

Cheryl Tyler casts her ballot at the Sacramento County Registrar of Voters in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, June 3, 2022.

The three candidates all said they plan to keep things friendly on the campaign trail focusing on advocating for their own progressive records. Schiff called the trio "rivals under the same flag."

“It’s incumbent on all of us to be making the case for ourselves, not the case against others," he said.

“We campaign on issues. We campaign on experience. We campaign on who can get the job done,” Lee said.

And for Porter, the Senate race is an opportunity for Democrats to fight for working people and families.

"We need to ensure that we're winning our campaigns and living those values once we get to Washington if we're going to be able to continue to attract votes," she said.

