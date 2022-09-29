Lee says Tenn. will speed up hiring in labs, aims to push through backlog of rape kits

Gov. Bill Lee announced Thursday plans to speed up the hiring of 50 new forensic scientists, lab technicians, and administrative support personnel, aiming to address a significant sexual assault kit backlog issue in Tennessee's state crime lab.

The new positions will be hired over the next two years, 25 with money from existing money in the 2022-23 budget and 25 included in next year's budget request, Lee said. The new hires will be allocated: eight in the Jackson lab, 11 in Nashville, and six in Knoxville.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokesman Josh DeVine said hiring and training for the technical positions could take up to 18 months.

"Rape is a particularly egregious and heinous crime," Lt. Gov. Randy McNally said in a statement. "The current turnaround times for rape kits are clearly unacceptable."

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation crime labs take more than 34 weeks, on average, to process sex offense evidence, a Tennessean analysis of state data found. At the Jackson lab, staffed by just three scientists, average turnaround times increased to nearly 49 weeks in July and August.

The delays, a longstanding issue in Tennessee, sparked renewed concern after a suspect in a high-profile Memphis killing last month was linked to a 2021 rape via a sexual assault kit that sat untested in a Jackson crime lab for nearly a year.

Cleotha Henderson now faces charges in the kidnapping and murder of Eliza Fletcher and in the 2021 sexual assault case, where the testing results arrived just days before Henderson allegedly kidnapped Fletcher while she was on an early morning run on Sept. 2.

The Jackson lab reported the highest average month-to-month caseload in the past year, averaging nearly 350 pending sexual offense evidence requests per month. Lab scientists also handle evidence for other violent and nonviolent crimes, in addition to other administrative duties.

By comparison, Nashville averaged 181 pending sex offense requests per month over the last year. The Metro Nashville Police Department also operates its own crime lab. In Knoxville, the lab averaged a nearly 37-week turnaround time for sex offense evidence, with an average of 322 average evidence requests per month.

The lag in testing rape kits has also become a central issue in a lawsuit stemming from the charges filed against Henderson in the 2021 case. The lawsuit claims investigators did not take physical evidence from the crime scene when they arrived, failed to expedite processing on the rape kit, did not fix an issue with a line-up that could have identified Henderson and missed a chance to attempt to arrest Henderson, despite having evidence against him.

Lawmakers applauded Lee's move to hire more people in the crime labs, saying it will speed up both investigations and clearing people.

“Innocence or guilt delayed due to a backlog of DNA testing only compounds the pain and suffering for everyone," House speaker Speaker Cameron Sexton said.

TBI Director David Rausch said funding the new positions this year will help speed up training, bringing people on sooner and expediting the process of testing backlogged kits.

"We’re confident these steps will bring us closer to more efficient turnaround times and put us in a position, within the next year, to be closer to our goal of 8 to 12 weeks for all evidence," Rausch said.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee aims to speed up rape kit testing with new hires