Lee school board expected to narrow field for superintendent choice

The Lee County School Board could narrow the field of contenders for the position of school superintendent during a committee session Monday.

Five semifinalists had been identified earlier this month. The board's tentative schedule calls for developing a consensus on three finalists for the position after virtual interviews last week.

A vote on appointing a new superintendent is expected by Feb.1, but that date was described as tentative.

Christopher Bernier

Bernier received the highest score in advancing to the semifinalist round of candidates for appointment as the new superintendent of schools.

Currently he serves as chief of staff to the schools in Clark County, Nevada, where the biggest city is Las Vegas.

He refers to Clark County as the fifth-largest school district in the country. As chief of staff his job includes setting district goals by building consensus "among diverse internal and external stakeholders to lead and drive change."

In his own words: "I was blessed to have my brothers and sisters step upon the landmines of my parents' rules. It made it very easy for me to navigate the world. I had very clear examples. There are expert leaders in this school district who know where those sacred situations and those landmines are. It's important to have that."

Michael Gaal

Since 2018, Gaal has been involved in the private sector as president for sales of Beable Education of Lakewood, New Jersey The company has developed programs designed "to close the literacy and opportunity gap for all students."

Gaal has had positions with large urban school districts, including a year as deputy chancellor of the Washington, D.C., schools and chief of staff in Oakland and was with the Detroit school system in "turnaround of Detroit's lowest performing schools," he said.

A graduate of the Air Force Academy, he has served as a deputy policy director for the Secretary of the Air Force and as a vice commander and senior adviser at the U.S. embassy in Baghdad.

In his own words: "You have to go on an active listening tour, an empathetic listening tour, and understand what the needs of the district are. All your candidates will come in with strong predispositions to what they believe the district needs, but coming and telling people what they need in a community that they've lived in their entire life, maybe for generations, is not the way to foster partnership and collaboration."

Randy Mahlerwein

Currently assistant superintendent of the Mesa, Arizona, public schools, he oversees supervision of secondary schools and principals and previously supervised a feeder system for schools in the district.

His first teaching jobs date back to 1997 when he taught 7th- and 8th-grade math in Phoenix. He has been an adjunct faculty member at two colleges in Arizona.

In his own words: "I keep everybody informed in the moment so there is no surprise, never a blindside. I think it's about building a relationship based on open communication, a sense of urgency through communication."

Charlie 'Jeff' Perry

His experience includes 35 years in public school education, including the past five years as district superintendent of Hamblen County schools in Tennessee. He has also held superintendent positions at districts in Colorado and Virginia.

In his own words: "I have a very collaborative and collegial approach to leadership. I involve stakeholders in every decision that I make. I am very quick to give praise to others, and I am very quick to accept responsibility for anything that would happen."

Michael Ramirez

A native of New York City, his family moved to Florida when he was young. Ramirez has been deputy superintendent of schools in Denver since 2019, a school district that is 53% Latino, 25% white, and 13% African American and Black students.

His education career began after graduation from Southeastern College in Lakeland and spent four years as principal of Coral Glades High School. He was previously a social studies teacher and behavior specialist in Broward County. His career began as a social studies teacher and baseball head coach at Dade Christian School in Miami.

In his own words: "My story begins at home. I was born and raised by two incredible Puerto Rican parents. One educator, my math teacher, would not allow me to coast. It was her belief in me that gave me the confidence to know more and do more. It's inevitable that conflict is going to come ... first and foremost, it speaks to trust, trust from the community in the critical decisions in order to successfully resolve conflict."

