Lee Sheriff announces new task force that hits drug deaths at the source

A string of recent narcotic arrests have led to the creation of a task force focused on combatting overdose homicides, authorities revealed Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said the team will use developing technology and work on cases as old as three decades.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno, accompanied by county commissioners, as well as members of the Drug Enforcement Administration, the State Attorney's Office and the U.S. Attorney's Office, announced the creation of the Drug Homicide Investigation Team on Tuesday.

Marceno said the task force was introduced last week. He said it will require the sheriff's office to work with local, state and federal law enforcement.

"We're going to allocate resources to it," he said.

He later added they're able to move resources where they need them.

"From the day it was created, moving forward, we're looking at every case," Marceno said.

Marceno said they have unsolved overdose cases that go back 20 or 30 years. It's unknown how many cases the new task force is tracking.

"When we make an arrest, it's not just an arrest," Marceno said. "Now we have medical things like toxicology reports and stuff. It's very difficult to built these cases and we can't do it alone."

Marceno said he hopes to hold drug traffickers and their associates accountable amid a sharp increase in drug trafficking.

Four recent arrests that preceded the task force's creation netted about $250,000, 10 firearms, more than 5,000 fentanyl pills, more than 2,000 pills that resemble Xanax and nearly 400 grams of cocaine, among others.

He said a pistol had been illegally converted to fire automatically.

One indicted, among recent SWFL cases

Among recent overdose cases in Southwest Florida are a man charged with fatally selling narcotics to a woman and a couple charged with letting their toddler get their hands on at-reach pills.

A suspected Cape Coral drug dealer faces a possible death sentence after a grand jury indicted him in July in the death of a woman where he is accused of providing the illegal drugs that killed her.

Most recently, a Bonita Springs couple was charged with child neglect and drug possession after a 14-month-old child overdosed on a cocaine pill.

At the time, the sheriff's office said the child was unresponsive and taken to a local hospital.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press.

