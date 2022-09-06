Lee Sheriff to drug dealers: Leave Lee County while you can; we know who you are.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno issued a directive to Southwest Florida drug dealers on Tuesday:

"Leave Lee County while you can ... We know who you are."

Several people were detained after members of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office raided a home in the Tice area on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno made a statement that a drug house was closed. Another raid was conducted in Lehigh Tuesday morning as well.

Marceno announced that deputies served two search warrants resulting in "numerous" detainments, one in Lehigh Acres and one in Tice on Tuesday morning. He said they recovered guns and "dangerous" drugs including methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine.

They removed a child from one of the homes.

"I'm walking up and see them take a small, I mean a very, small, small child," he said. "You know as an adult, if you touch fentanyl, it can kill you. So that child is being exposed to dangerous drugs."

He did not have an immediate age of the child.

"Everyone's life is in jeopardy," he said of contact with the drugs. "That child doesn't know how to defend itself ... It sickens me they are in this position."

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno held a press conference announcing a drug bust at a home in Tice on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. The LCSO conducted another drug bust in Lehigh as well. Several people were detained.

He cited the doubling in size of the narcotics unit for the county's success in making drug arrest and said it has ongoing investigations throughout the county.

"I urge the drug dealers: Tempt me."

This story will update as the sheriff's office announces details.

Stacey Henson is editor of breaking news and visuals for The News-Press and Naples Daily News. You may reach her at shenson@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Lehigh, Tice homes raided by Lee County Sheriff; guns, drugs found