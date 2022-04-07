Lee Sheriff says man arrested in Walmart video voyeurism case alleged in Goodwill incident

Dalton Mathew Matheson, 29, who has previous addresses in Lehigh Acres, is facing facing multiple counts of video voyeurism and other charges, accused of recording girls as young as 4 in local stores' fitting rooms.

A Lehigh Acres man accused of recording girls as young as 4 in local store fitting rooms is now facing multiple counts of video voyeurism and other charges.

Dalton Mathew Matheson, 29, listed in previous arrests as from Lehigh Acres and Cape Coral as well as transient status, remains in Lee County Jail on $46,000 bond on two counts of video voyeurism, one count of resisting arrest and a charge of petty theft.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno, at a media briefing Thursday morning, said the father of two girls, ages 12 and 4, discovered Matheson trying to record the children in a fitting room .

"Yesterday we responded to the Walmart store on San Carlos Boulevard regarding a male subject using his cell phone to film young girls in the fitting room," the sheriff said. "The suspect was confronted by the victim's father and store security."

Matheson fled the store through an emergency exit but was caught by deputies at the nearby LeeTran bus depot wearing different clothing.

The sheriff said Matheson was uncooperative and tried to walk away from deputies.

Fort Myers police detectives are working with the Lee County Sheriff's Office on the case of a man who allegedly tried secretly recording young girls changing clothes in a fitting room at a Fort Myers Goodwill store Saturday. The alleged suspect fits the description of a man arrested Thursday on a related video voyeurism case at the Walmart on San Carlos Boulevard.

'We can also confirm that this piece of filth is responsible for similar incidents investigated by (Fort Myers police)," the sheriff said.

Marceno said the Sheriff's Office is working with Fort Myers police detectives on that case which happened at the Goodwill store at 4950 Challenger Blvd. at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

In that incident a man fitting Matheson's description tried using a cell phone placed over the top of a fitting room wall to film two girls who were trying on clothing, a Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers post said.

When the girls noticed the phone and commented, the man removed the device and left the store.

"I have no doubt my that team's quick response and apprehension of this monster prevented additional children from being victimized," Marceno said.

