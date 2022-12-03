Lee sheriff seeks public's help finding two missing Lehigh Acres children

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating two Lehigh Acres missing children.

Ryoiche Harrell, 11, and Pierre Relf, 14, were last seen at Harns Marsh Middle School, officials say.

Ryochie is 4'8” tall, weighs about 85 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes. He was wearing a green shirt and blue shorts.

Pierre is 5’5” tall, weighs about 100 pounds, and has black hair with brown eyes. He was wearing a red shirt and khaki shorts.

Authorities ask anyone with information regarding their whereabouts to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000.

No other details were available. The Lee County Sheriff's Office didn't return a request for comment Saturday afternoon.

