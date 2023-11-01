Lee Sheriff: Squatter moved in, reset temperature, drove car before owner stopped him

A Fort Myers man faces charges after authorities say he broke into a home and lived inside until deputies and the out-of-state homeowner found him.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office said Emmanuel Pierre, 24, made himself at home using the homeowner's car, cooking in the kitchen, and connecting a PlayStation in the bedroom. The report did not indicate thee address of the home.

Authorities said the homeowner received notification from the home's smart thermostat that the temperature inside the home was changed. Authorities didn't disclose the victim's address.

The homeowner became suspicious and decided to check their property. The sheriff's office said the owner witnessed Pierre driving their car and parking it in the garage.

Authorities said the homeowner blocked Pierre from leaving the garage and called 911.

Pierre was charged Oct. 27 with burglary, grand theft of a motor vehicle and grand theft over $750.

He remained in custody Wednesday on a $20,000 bond. His arraignment is Nov. 27.

