A Lee sheriff's deputy was shot and a suspect is dead in Lehigh Acres. Here's what we know

Lee County sheriff's office deputies were involved in a chase on Thursday night that ended in a shooting in Lehigh Acres, Sheriff Carmine Marceno confirmed. One person was injured and another is dead.

Here's what we know about the shooting:

What happened?

A Lee County sheriff's deputy was shot and a suspect is dead Thursday evening after a chase ended in gunfire in Lehigh Acres, according to Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers were also assisting at the scene.

Sheriff Marceno told the News-Press on Thursday that an investigation is ongoing and updates are to follow.

Who was injured in the Lehigh Acres shooting? What were the injuries?

A deputy injured in the shooting was taken to the hospital Thursday evening to see a doctor, according to Marceno.

"One deputy was shot in the shoulder with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries," he said about 7 p.m. Thursday. The sheriff also confirmed the suspect is dead.

Where did the shooting occur?

The pursuit of the suspect ended when the shooting occurred about 6 p.m. Thursday at State Road 82, just south of Gunnery Road, approaching Lehigh Acres.

The sheriff's office urged motorists to avoid the area for several hours.

Northbound Gunnery at State Road 82 remained closed late Thursday and troopers directed traffic from Gunnery eastbound to State Road 82, toward Fort Myers and Colonial/Lee Boulevard.

What do we know about the deputy?

The deputy involved in the shooting sustained a gunshot wound to the shoulder and was taken to the hospital Thursday night to seek medical attention, Marceno said. The sheriff's office did not identify the injured deputy Thursday.

What do we know about the suspect?

The suspect involved in the shooting was confirmed dead by Marceno and has not yet been identified by Lee County authorities. The suspect also was reportedly involved in a pursuit with Lee County sheriff's deputies before the shooting occurred.

What was Sheriff Carmine Marceno's response to the shooting?

Sheriff Carmine Marceno was unavailable for an interview Thursday night, but gave the News-Press the following statement:

Earlier this evening, one of my deputies was involved in an officer-involved shooting on State Road 82 and Gunnery Road in Lehigh Acres. My deputy sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, and the suspect is dead.



The investigation is active and additional information is forthcoming.

