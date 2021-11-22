Lee sheriff's office, Fort Myers police respond to active scenes in city's downtown area

Members of the Lee County SheriffÕs Office are at the scene of an incident on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Monroe Street in Fort Myers on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021.

Units from the Lee County Sheriff's Office and Fort Myers police had two crime scenes cordoned off in the city's downtown area Sunday night.

A section of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from Monroe Street to Heitman Street in front of the courthouse was taped off, as was the intersection of Central Avenue and Victoria Street about a half mile away.

The Sheriff's Office mobile command vehicle was parked along MLK by the public parking deck.

A crime scene technician could be seen placing a marker by what looked like spent shell casings along the north side of MLK.

Details of what the two scenes involved were scheduled to be distributed in a press release later Sunday.

A Sheriff's Office spokesman said the incident was isolated and there was no danger to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back at News-Press.com for updates.

