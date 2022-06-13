Lee Sheriff's Office investigating homicide in south Fort Myers after body found Monday

Two people out for a walk Monday morning discovered a body along Sophomore Lane in south Fort Myers, sparking a homicide investigation by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno, at a media briefing shortly before noon Monday, said the crime was considered an isolated incident.

"This investigation is hours old," Marceno said. "It appears to be an isolated incident. It appears to be a male, unidentified right now .... could be 40s to 60s. Unknown who. Again, working on that identity."

The body was dumped into a marshy, wet, grassy area on the east side of Sophomore, just yards away and separated by a thin expanse of trees from homes in the Daniels Place community.

"It appears he was killed somewhere other than this location and dumped at this location," Marceno said.

The sheriff said he was confident that detectives would solve this homicide, the 13th this year in Lee County.

Marceno also asked that anyone with information on the killing call SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS or submit an anonymous tip on its website at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com.

"Anyone has Ring video any information, anything suspicious, please, see it, say it, make the call and please, help us solve this case," he said.

