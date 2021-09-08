Lee statue in Richmond set to be removed, sent to storage

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DENISE LAVOIE and SARAH RANKIN
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Crews are set to remove one of the country’s largest remaining monuments to the Confederacy, a towering statute of Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia.

The 21-foot-tall (6.4-meter) bronze likeness of Lee on a horse will be hoisted off its 40-foot (12- meter) pedestal Wednesday, 131 years after it was erected in the former capital of the Confederacy as a tribute to the Civil War leader.

While many saw the statue as an offensive glorification of the South’s slave-holding past, public officials had long resisted its removal, along with residents of Virginia who argued moving the monument would be akin to erasing history.

Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam announced plans to take down the statue in June 2020, 10 days after George Floyd died under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer, sparking nationwide protests against police brutality and racism. The plans were stalled for more than a year by two lawsuits filed by residents opposed to its removal, but rulings last week by the Supreme Court of Virginia cleared the way for the statue to be taken down.

“This is an important step in showing who we are and what we value as a commonwealth," Gov. Ralph Northam said in a news release announcing final plans for the removal.

The work is slated to begin early Wednesday. A large crane will be used to hoist the 12-ton (11 metric-ton) statue off its pedestal. The sculpture is expected to be cut into two pieces for transport, although the final plan is subject to change, said Dena Potter, a spokeswoman for the state’s Department of General Services.

After the statue is taken down, crews on Thursday will remove plaques from the base of the monument and will replace a time capsule that is believed to be inside.

In Richmond, a city that was the capital of the Confederacy for most of the Civil War, the Lee statue became the epicenter of last summer’s protest movement. The city has removed more than a dozen other pieces of Confederate statuary on city land since Floyd’s death.

Given that the statue is one of the largest and most recognizable Confederate monuments in the country, its removal is expected to draw a crowd and a heavy law enforcement presence.

Limited viewing opportunities from an area nearby will be available on a first‐come, first‐served basis, state officials said. The removal also will be livestreamed through the governor’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.

The Lee statue was created by the internationally renowned French sculptor Marius-Jean-Antonin Mercie and is considered a masterpiece, according to its nomination to the National Register of Historic Places, where it has been listed since 2007.

When the monument arrived in 1890 from France, an estimated 10,000 Virginians used wagons and rope to haul its pieces more than a mile to where it now stands. The statue was the first of five Confederate monuments to be erected on Richmond’s Monument Avenue, at a time when the Civil War and Reconstruction were over, but Jim Crow racial segregation laws were on the rise.

The Northam administration has said it would seek public input on the statue’s future. The pedestal will be left behind for now amid efforts to rethink the design of Monument Avenue. Some racial justice advocates don’t want it removed, seeing the graffiti-covered pedestal as a symbol of the protest movement that erupted after Floyd’s killing.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Karnal: Thousands of farmers hold sit-in protest

    Security is tight in Haryana state as farmers protest outside a key government office.

  • Taliban announce formation of caretaker Afghan government

    The Taliban announced the first members of a caretaker Afghan government on Tuesday, naming Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund as acting prime minister and Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar as acting deputy prime minister.Why it matters: Many have been waiting to learn the makeup and policies of the new Islamist government before deciding whether to recognize the Taliban as the legitimate rulers of Afghanistan.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."The Taliban seeks inte

  • Afghanistan: US concerned by new Taliban government

    The all-male hard-line cabinet has figures linked to attacks on US troops and blacklisted by the UN.

  • California fire threat high despite progress near Tahoe

    Crews on Tuesday cut miles of new containment line around the Caldor Fire, which was 50% contained after burning up and over the crest of the mountain range and threatening South Lake Tahoe. Evacuation orders for 22,000 residents were lifted Sunday and more orders were reduced to warnings on Tuesday. New evacuations were ordered for some areas of Trinity and Siskiyou counties as the River Complex of three wildfires spread.

  • Videogame developer’s president sparks social media outcry after voicing support for Texas abortion law

    The president of Tripwire Interactive LLC was facing backlash after he appeared to tweet support for Texas's controversial abortion law.

  • Democrats Discuss Scaling Back A Key Caregiving Initiative By Half -- Or More

    A proposed expansion of services for the elderly and people with disabilities faces major budget pressure.

  • Trump loses weight post-presidency, ditches spray tan for Florida sun

    Leaving the White House may be a weight off former President Donald Trump's shoulders in more ways than one, with observers noting that physical changes in the former president's appearance may demonstrate the physical toll the presidency took while also signaling future ambitions.

  • House Ethics panel announces new investigations of four lawmakers

    The House Ethics Committee announced Tuesday it would initiate investigations into four lawmakers over separate possible violations cited by an outside ethics group.

  • Rep. Jim Jordan Gets Jabbed On Twitter After Screwing Up Basic U.S. History

    The Ohio Republican received a blunt fact check after his latest claim about vaccine mandates.

  • China chases 'rejuvenation' with control of tycoons, society

    An avalanche of changes launched by China’s ruling Communist Party has jolted everyone from tech billionaires to school kids. Now, after 40 years of growth that transformed China into the world's factory but left a gulf between a wealthy elite and the poor majority, the party is promising to spread prosperity more evenly and is pressing private companies to pay for social welfare and back Beijing’s ambition to become a global technology competitor.

  • Donald Trump Has Puzzling Response To Supreme Court Texas Abortion Ruling

    The court allowed Texas to enact a law that bans abortion after six weeks.

  • GOP’s Promised Jan. 6 Probe Has One Problem: No One Wants It

    Al Drago/Bloomberg/GettyWhen he appeared before the press on July 21, the day that Speaker Nancy Pelosi booted two Republicans from a panel to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy made a pledge.“We will run our own investigation,” the California Republican said. “Why was the Capitol so ill-prepared for that day… and what have we done to make sure that never happens again?”More than six weeks later, and well into the official Jan. 6 committee’s own wo

  • GOP Lawmakers Sent Threatening Letter To Wrong CEO To Thwart Jan. 6 Probe

    Republicans are trying to scare off telecom companies that might have something damning about them.

  • US security reviews now extend to Chinese acquisitions never filed with government

    A little over a week ago, Magnachip Semiconductor was notified by the US Treasury Department that it had identified national security risks in the Delaware chip company's proposed US$1.4 billion sale to Chinese private equity firm Wise Road Capital. Soon after, the department would recommend US President Joe Biden block the deal. This new focus on "non-notified transactions" illustrates how comprehensively the US is trying to limit China's opportunities to obtain Americans' personal data and int

  • Guinea's new strongman: combat-hardened ex-Legionnaire

    Lieutenant Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, the leader of the latest coup in Guinea, is a highly educated, combat-hardened soldier who once served in France's Foreign Legion.

  • Guinea coup: Who is Col Mamady Doumbouya?

    Little is known about the early life of Col Mamady Doumbouya, a former soldier in the French army.

  • Was the ‘American Taliban’ John Walker Lindh as Bad as We Were Led to Believe?

    CNN via Getty ImagesEarly in Detainee 001, Greg Barker’s documentary about John Walker Lindh (aka the “American Taliban”), author and journalist John Wray wonders aloud, “Why is treason worse than any other crime?” The answer seems quite simple—treason is a betrayal of trust between individuals and their birth nation, its citizens, and its core values—but Wray confesses that he can’t intellectually grasp the reasons why this misdeed is so loathed. It’s a somewhat baffling moment that receives no

  • ‘It’s heart-wrenching’: Greenville families return to scenes of devastation after Dixie fire

    A photographer captures moments as residents return: ‘I’m doing what I can, which is to take pictures and have the story be told’ Riley Cantrell, right, cries while she and her boyfriend Bradley Fairbanks view her mother’s home that burned during the Dixie fire in Greenville, California. Photograph: Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images As some families in Greenville, California started to return home this week after the Dixie fire tore through this town of about 800 residents, they were confronted by b

  • Melania Trump's Chapter as First Lady Is Closed For Good Amid 2024 Campaign Rumors For Donald Trump

    Melania Trump has reportedly made her stance very clear when it comes to another campaign — nope, not going to happen. As her husband, Donald Trump, mulls another presidential campaign in 2024, the former first lady is standing firm on staying out of the public eye because she frankly is done with his political ambitions. […]

  • Republicans in crosshairs of 6 January panel begin campaign of intimidation

    House leader Kevin McCarthy threatened retaliation against tech companies that share records with the committee The House minority leader, Kevin McCarthy, claimed it would be illegal for telecom companies to comply with the investigation’s records requests. Photograph: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA Top Republicans under scrutiny for their role in the events of 6 January have embarked on a campaign of threats and intimidation to thwart a Democratic-controlled congressional panel that is scrutinizing the Capi