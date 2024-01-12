Lee’s Summit man carjacked at gunpoint in busy shopping center

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Lee’s Summit police responded to what they call an unusual crime in an an unusual area Thursday. A shopper was carjacked by a gunman at one of the city’s busiest shopping centers.

It happened in Summit Woods Crossing a little before 12:45 p.m. as a man left Office Depot. He started to pull out of the shopping center when he noticed items in the back had shifted. So he got out and went around to fix them. But he had no idea an armed carjacker was coming up right behind him.

It’s a crime that shocked shoppers.

“I do actually go over there a lot. It’s busy out here now and I just wouldn’t expect somebody to come up and rob you at gunpoint,” Wanda Green said.

And also surprised police.

“It’s one thing to steal a vehicle in a parking lot when no one is around. If you are willing to take an occupied vehicle and put a gun in someone’s face, that kind of takes it to the next level. It’s rare for us, but it’s a much more serious crime,” Sgt. Chris Depue said.

Police are also confused by the carjacker’s motive. Holding a gun and wearing a bandana across his face, he demanded the SUV and the man’s personal belongings and the shopper complied. But police say he didn’t seem to need it for transportation. They believe he got out of a vehicle with one or two other people inside.

It didn’t take long for police to find the stolen SUV abandoned in Kansas City.

“Obviously they weren’t keeping the vehicle. That’s the weird thing, they dumped it within 90 minutes,” Depue said.

As police patrolled the parking lot Thursday night they asked shoppers to be on the lookout.

“Those are busy shopping districts. So anytime you are in those places anywhere, alertness is key. Be aware of your surroundings,” Depue said.

“I always check behind me, make sure no one is following me. If I feel unsafe I won’t go anywhere by myself in a parking lot. I’m very aware,” Andrea Stumpf said.

The stolen SUV was towed back to Lee’s Summit police to be processed for evidence. So far no suspect descriptions have been released.

