Lee’s Summit man found guilty of $1 million extortion scheme for threatening to burn home

A federal jury found a Lee’s Summit man guilty Wednesday of a $1 million extortion plot that took place in 2018, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri.

Leon L. Dudley III, 24, was convicted of one count of extortion after allegedly threatening to burn down a Kansas City home and vandalizing the property multiple times, the release indicated.

The jury heard evidence that, in August 2018, a contractor hired by the owner noticed a handwritten letter taped to the front of the residence near the door. The note contained a threat to burn down and vandalize the house if the victim did not give the writer $1 million by the following day. The letter also warned the owner against contacting police, though the homeowner did report the incident to law enforcement.

A cell phone number for the victim to text once the money was ready was also found in the note.

A day later, several of the home’s windows were broken. After the victim hired a private security firm, the perpetrator returned that evening to break several more windows and a sliding glass door.

Using the cell number left in the note, investigators traced the letter to Dudley’s home, where he lived with his mother.

On Dudley’s Facebook account, police found a photograph of a note with handwriting similar to that of the one taped to the victim’s house. Facebook photos of Dudley matched surveillance videos captured outside the home, according to the release.

During a search of Dudley’s home, investigators found an iPad, which had been stolen from the victim’s residence during a burglary in June 2018 while it was under construction. Searches had been made on the iPad relating to the victim, as well as ones about burning down houses and purchasing explosive devices.

Two extortion notes, similar to the handwritten one to the victim, were also found on the iPad. Police found fingerprints on the note that matched Dudley’s.

After deliberation, a guilty verdict was rendered to U.S. Chief District Beth Phillips.

Dudley is subject to up to 20 years in federal prison without parole. His sentence hearing has yet to be scheduled.