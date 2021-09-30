Lee’s Summit police ask for public’s help finding missing woman with dementia

Police are asking for help finding a woman who went missing Wednesday night in the Kansas City metro area.

Evelyn Bruce, 63, was last seen on foot at 8 p.m. Wednesday at 2252 NE Town Centre Boulevard in Lee’s Summit, according to a release from the Lee’s Summit Police Department.

Bruce is about 5-feet-2-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds, police said. She has black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black wig, pink coat, leggings and a leopard print shirt.

She suffers from dementia, diabetes and epilepsy, police said. Bruce had not taken her required medication before going missing.

Anyone who has seen Bruce is asked to immediately call 911 or Lee’s Summit police at 816-969-7390.