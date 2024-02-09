Lee’s Summit police issue Silver Alert for missing 74-year-old man

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The Lee’s Summit Police Department has issued a Silver Alert Thursday evening for a missing 74-year-old man.

Police said Michael J. Mercer was last seen Thursday around 4:30 p.m. walking from his home in the 1300 block of NE Depot Drive in Lee’s Summit.

He was last seen wearing a hat, navy coat and dark, olive green slacks.

Police said Mercer was seen walking on the sidewalk along Tudor Road near Lee’s Summit North High School.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to call 911.

