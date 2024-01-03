Lee’s Summit’s Pro Deo, a haven for at-risk youth, could use help opening larger spot

Since its formation in 2009, Pro Deo Youth Center has provided a safe and fun environment for young people, with a focus on giving guidance and hope to isolated and at-risk teens. But with its current location at capacity and too small to serve the growing demand, Pro Deo recently unveiled plans for a new and expanded center designed to become a haven for personal growth, learning and community, said Elaine Metcalf, the nonprofit organization’s executive director.

“It will function as a hub for creativity, mentorship and empowerment, ensuring that local youth have the resources and support they need to thrive,” Metcalf added.

The campaign for the new center, known as the Wesley Place, kicked off in November, with construction beginning as soon as the organization reaches its goal of raising $4.9 million.

The campaign for the approximately 7,700-square-foot facility is well underway. The city of Lee’s Summit recently awarded a $685,000 Community Revitalization Grant from the Missouri Department of Economic Development to the Wesley Place. In addition, Lee’s Summit residents Bob and Jane Rutherford committed to a matching donation of $685,000.

The new center will be located at the corner of Blue Parkway and Douglas Street on a 1-acre lot purchased last fall by the nonprofit.

Pro Deo serves students in grades 8 through 12 in eastern Jackson County who are experiencing homelessness, hunger, depression, traumatic life events or suicidal thoughts. The new teen center will provide additional space and access to therapy, after-school activities, summer programming and other resources.

Metcalf said the community’s support of Pro Deo and the capital campaign has been heartwarming.

“Donations to Pro Deo will positively influence the futures of countless young lives, and not just in Lee’s Summit,” she said. “We know we are creating a model for teen centers that will impact the region.”

The Wesley Place will include a podcast room, maker space/creative arts room, a full kitchen and an area designed for middle-school activities that will also be used as a community room. Plans also call for outdoor spaces such as picnic areas, a sports court and garden areas.

Pro Deo is working closely with Collins Webb Architecture.

“Collins Webb is known for their ability to create space for curiosity as well as room for laughter and leeway for play, which is exactly what we want,” Metcalf said. “The openness of their design is tailor-made to meet Pro Deo’s needs. Our staff can have eyes and ears on teens at work or play in this incredible space.”

This project features an open-plan hangout zone for social and creative uses, study rooms for schoolwork and a large multi-use space for group activities, said Roger Webb, principal architect for the Wesley Place.

“High vaulted ceilings and open spaces enable action and play, while the study rooms compress to promote focus,” he said. “Through a colorful contemporary design process, we encourage the youth to activate their imagination inside warm, joyful and sensitive spaces.”

Pro Deo Youth Center is currently located at 214 N.E. Chipman Road in the Chipman Commons Center.

“The Chipman Commons owners have generously allowed Pro Deo to use a 1,500-square-foot community room at no charge for approximately eight years,” Metcalf said.

The capacity for this donated space is 44.

“Pro Deo will always be grateful for the gift of this office and programming space, but we have outgrown it,” she added. “We typically use satellite locations to conduct programming, and it will be transformative to have our own space at the Wesley Place.”

Metcalf said the need for teen programming in Lee’s Summit continues to skyrocket with Pro Deo serving an anticipated 150 teens and their families by the end of the 2023-’24 school year.

“Each year the number of teens and families served by Pro Deo has grown exponentially,” she said.

Anyone interested in donating to the organization’s capital campaign may visit the website here or mail a check to Pro Deo Youth Center, 214 NE Chipman Road, Lee’s Summit, Mo. 64086. Supporters interested in discussing naming rights or other ways to get involved should contact Amy Cox, Pro Deo’s fund development director via the webpage.