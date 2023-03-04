Lee’s Summit shooting injures 18-year-old, places nearby hospital on lockdown

A Lee’s Summit hospital was placed on lockdown Friday night after an 18-year-old was shot several times nearby.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m., officers with the Lee’s Summit Police Department responded to a shooting call on Northeast Douglas and Northeast Mulberry streets – just outside St. Luke’s East Hospital campus.

Police then determined that an 18-year-old man had been sitting in the passenger’s seat of a vehicle at the intersection when another vehicle pulled up beside him. The other driver then pulled out a gun and began to fire at the victim, according to a statement from police.

The driver of the victim’s vehicle was able to quickly turn into the hospital for medical assistance. The 18-year-old is now in stable condition, according to Carmen Spaeth, a spokesperson for the police department.

Initial conflicting reports about the whereabouts of the suspect caused St. Luke’s East to be placed on temporary lockdown. Officers later determined, however, that the suspect had fled the scene.

Police have not released any further details regarding the incident, including a description of the suspect’s vehicle.

It’s unclear whether the suspect and victim knew each other, police say.

St. Luke’s East did not immediately respond to The Star’s request for comment Saturday.