Lee Swee Kiat Group Berhad (KLSE:LEESK) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So on that note, Lee Swee Kiat Group Berhad (KLSE:LEESK) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Lee Swee Kiat Group Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = RM13m ÷ (RM114m - RM37m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, Lee Swee Kiat Group Berhad has an ROCE of 16%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 11% generated by the Consumer Durables industry.

In the above chart we have measured Lee Swee Kiat Group Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Lee Swee Kiat Group Berhad here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Lee Swee Kiat Group Berhad. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 16%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 48% more capital is being employed now too. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

Our Take On Lee Swee Kiat Group Berhad's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Lee Swee Kiat Group Berhad is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the stock has returned a staggering 103% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Lee Swee Kiat Group Berhad can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

On a separate note, we've found 2 warning signs for Lee Swee Kiat Group Berhad you'll probably want to know about.

