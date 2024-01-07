Lee Tourism: Company coming? Check out our digital Visitors Guide

It’s more important than ever to help our guests make unforgettable memories and provide a level of service that makes them want to come back. Vital to our community, taking care of our visitors has always been at the top of the list of reasons they keep returning. There’s time to sign up for the summer sessions of Guests First, a free educational program that offers customer-service skills training to front-line and management professionals throughout Lee County beginning Jan.10.

A tool that will help is the Lee County Visitor & Convention Bureau’s 2024 digital visitor guide. With dining, beaches, events, attractions, nature parks and more for each area of Lee County, check it out at http://tinyurl.com/VisitorGuide2024.

It feels like home

Our area is treasured by so many and now we have an inspiring song about it. In case you missed this during the holidays, talented BMI singer-songwriters Brian Sutherland and Clint Daniels teamed up for “Feels Like Home to Me.” Listen to it here: facebook.com/VisitFortMyers/videos/318590751070192

A tool that will help is the Lee County Visitor & Convention Bureau's 2024 digital visitor guide. With dining, beaches, events, attractions, nature parks and more for each area of Lee County, check it out at http://tinyurl.com/VisitorGuide2024.

Guests first: Energize your work team for 2024

There’s time to sign up for the summer sessions of Guests First, a free educational program that offers customer-service skills training to front-line and management professionals throughout Lee County. Beginning Jan. 10, the program consists of eight, 2.5-hour modules. Classes are held at our hospitality industry partner locations throughout the county and interactive virtual sessions are also available beginning Jan. 9.

Those completing the program and passing the American Hotel Lodging & Education Institute exam will earn the recognized credentials of a Certified Guest Service Professional. Questions? Email guestsfirst@leegov.com, or call 239-338-3500 and ask for the Lee County Visitor & Convention Bureau Guests First team. guestsfirst.com

In the news

Best Life has named Bonita Springs among its list of the12 of the Best Places in the U.S for Snowbirds. “On its own, Bonita Springs has immediate access to outdoor recreation, nightlife, and a boardwalk along the beach.” bestlifeonline.com/best-places-for-snowbirds

Mark your calendar: Celebrate the power of reading on March 4

It’s an event that I always look forward to: The 25th Annual Southwest Florida Reading Festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at the Fort Myers Regional Library, 2450 First St., Fort Myers. The free event is open to all ages.

The schedule includes panel discussions and presentations by nationally-recognized authors that have just been announced, and the list does not disappoint. It includes suspense authors Jeffery Deaver, Lisa Unger and Ben Coes, along with historical fiction writers Sarah Penner and Charles Todd. Award-winning writer, artist and animated series creator Dan Yaccarino tops the list of youth authors, which also includes Sunshine State Young Readers Award winners Karina Yan Glaser, Karen Kilpatrick, Laura Martin and Joe McGee. Featured teen authors include Florida Teens Read award-winning writer Lamar Giles and fantasy novelist Adalyn Grace.

It’s a fun day with opportunities to spend a few minutes with a favorite author, have a book signed and purchase books. Food is available onsite so you can spend the day. Check schedule, authors and details at readfest.org or download the app “SWFL Readfest.”

Tamara Pigott is the executive director of the Lee County Visitor & Convention Bureau, the lead marketing agency charged with bringing worldwide visitors to Lee County. Almost 5 million visitors spend more than $3.7 billion annually. The VCB is funded exclusively by a 5 percent tourist tax and works to preserve and protect area beaches and the environment.

