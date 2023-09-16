Lee and Tropical Depression 15

TechCrunch

Just a few hours after Apple unveiled the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, France’s radiation watchdog (ANFR) released a public statement announcing that the iPhone 12 breaches radiation levels. The watchdog notified Apple of the findings and told the company that it should temporarily halt iPhone 12 sales and release a fix as quickly as possible. Following the iPhone 15 release, Apple stopped selling the iPhone 12 yesterday anyway.