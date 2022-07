SYFY

By Julie Montana Humans are a naturally curious bunch, and when we look up to the stars we can’t help but wonder who — or what — might be out there. Jordan Peele’s latest horror flick, Nope, set to premiere in theaters next week, suggests that maybe we don’t actually want to know the answer. Starring Keke Palmer, Daniel Kaluuya, and Steven Yeun, the film adds to the long tradition of alien and UFO speculation with Peele’s added flare. If you’re anything like us, we’ve had our calendars marked si