Lee Zeldin says two people shot outside his home, daughters called 911

Law enforcement is investigating a shooting at the home of Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for governor of New York.

Zeldin said his teenage children were doing homework when they heard gunshots.

He said in a statement: "After my daughters heard the gunshots and the screaming, they ran upstairs, locked themselves in the bathroom and immediately called 911. They acted very swiftly and smartly every step of the way and Diana and I are extremely proud of them. The two individuals who were shot were laying down under my front porch and the bushes in front of our porch. My understanding is that they have been transported to area hospitals. I do not know their identities."

BALDWIN, NEW YORK - JUNE 28: NY GOP Candidate for Governor Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) speaks during his election night party at the Coral House on June 28, 2022 in Baldwin, New York.

It's the second time Zeldin's been targeted.

In July, a man approached Zeldin and was later charged with attempted assault. Zeldin was not hurt.

On Sunday, Zeldin offered more details:

Suffolk County Police said it's investigating. In an email, the department said "Suffolk County Police Seventh Squad detectives are investigating a shooting that injured two people outside a residence on Saint George Drive West in Shirley at 2:20 p.m. They were transported to area hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

