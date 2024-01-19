Leechburg Area School Board's vice president pushes to implement policy against nepotism, encounters resistance

Jan. 19—The youngest Leechburg Area School Board member is spearheading discussions in favor of implementing a nepotism policy.

Vice President Andrew Pallus again brought up the topic under a review of policy during the board's meeting last week.

Pallus previously discussed nepotism in October.

"I think it's a way to be accountable," Pallus said. "If we can just spearhead it now and it's just always there, then we know we never have to cross the line of nepotism."

Nepotism is the practice among those with power or influence of giving favor or preferential treatment to friends, relatives or associates, particularly in regard to employment.

Pennsylvania has no nepotism restrictions in the hiring of employees by school boards, and the Pennsylvania Ethics Commission doesn't track data on which school districts have formal policies.

Ashley Coudriet, board president, told the board there are two schools of thought about nepotism policies.

"If you had a nepotism policy, it would make hiring more stringent. It's not that it's prohibited entirely, but the other option is not to have one at all," Coudriet said.

Candi Stewart said she is opposed to implementing a nepotism policy. She told the board that the majority of school districts surrounding Leechburg don't have nepotism statutes.

"I just don't see the need for one," Stewart said.

Board member Melanie Knight agreed.

"We've recused ourselves if we're personally involved when somebody is up for a job," Knight said. "If you're related to someone, you recuse yourself — the way you should."

Pallus reaffirmed his stance.

"I stand by my statement that I believe we should have one," Pallus said. "I don't think it's because we have a problem. It's to deter any future problem."

Pallus noted he hasn't seen a problem with nepotism in the district.

"I just want to put it in so there's never a problem in the future," he said.

Stewart asked Coudriet whether the board will vote on a nepotism policy.

"I guess it needs to be on the agenda," Stewart said.

No other board members commented concerning nepotism during the meeting.

Pallus said he is putting together additional information on nepotism that will be available for discussion and a possible vote Jan. 24.

"If anyone wants to help me, they're welcome to," Pallus added. "I will run all of this past the solicitor, of course."

The board voted Dec. 6 to appoint a new interim solicitor, Gary J. Matta.

Among the Pittsburgh-area school districts with nepotism policies are Deer Lakes, Upper St. Clair and Mt. Lebanon.

