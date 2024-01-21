Leechburg church to host new, free, after-school youth club

Jan. 21—A church is ready to spread some good news to children in Leechburg.

Kiski Valley Community Church is extending an invitation to Alle-Kiski Valley youngsters enrolled in grades K-6 to join the "Good News Club", a new, free, weekly, Bible-themed, after-school program.

The program kicks off Monday from 6 to 7:30 p.m at the church located at 219 Market Street in downtown Leechburg. The program is designed to accommodate up to 100 children.

"More if need be," said program coordinator Diana Barclay.

Weekly program activities will include games, snacks, music and a Bible lesson.

"We love kids and have had several activities through the years, but nothing weekly outside of the Sunday morning ministry," Barclay said. "We felt that we wanted to be able to be there for the kids of our local communities to learn more about God."

The program is non-denominational and each week will showcase a teaching tool called the Wordless Book, featuring different colors to explain a relationship with God.

The first lesson will focus on the color gold, signifying Heaven.

Other scheduled lesson topics include the life of Christ, parables and key Bible characters like David, Barclay said.

"Children from Leechburg and the surrounding areas are welcome and do not need to attend our church on Sundays to attend the club," said organizer Tina Pugh.

Volunteers have been trained and vetted, said church representative Diana Barclay.

The program will run for six weeks and is made possible through a collaboration with Child Evangelism Fellowship, whose mission is to help help kids get involved in a local church.

To date, Good News Club programs have reached more than 4 million children in more than 79,000 clubs worldwide.

Church organizers are hopeful that program registration will be robust.

"If you know of kids in K-sixth grade, sign them up and bring them out," Pugh said.

For more information email diana@kiskivalley.cc

