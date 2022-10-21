Leechburg High School student charged after allegedly assaulting another student

A teenage student at Leechburg High School is charged as a juvenile with simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct after a disturbing cellphone video shows him picking up and slamming another student’s head into the ground.

Police tell Channel 11 this happened Tuesday morning in a hallway in the school.

Channel 11 is the only station to take that video to the school district, pressing for answers.

