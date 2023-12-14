Leechburg inmate, 19, accused of asking girl to expose herself during video call from jail

Dec. 14—A man being held at the Westmoreland County jail was arraigned Thursday on child pornography charges after authorities said a 16-year-old girl exposed herself to him during video calls.

Dylan Walmsley, 19, of Leechburg has been at the jail since his April arrest on weapons violations stemming from a fatal shooting in New Kensington. Walmsley also was shot during the altercation in which Divine Warner, 16, of Arnold, died. Authorities have said Warner was the aggressor.

A criminal complaint filed by county detectives this week said that Walmsley had a video conversation Nov. 5 with the girl and asked her to show him naked parts of her body. Police said Walmsley used a tablet provided to him by the Hempfield jail to make the call.

People held at the lockup are required to sign an agreement regarding the tablet acknowledging their use of it is subject to monitoring and recording, according to court papers.

Walmsley was being held on $50,000 bail and did not have an attorney listed. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 26.

The April 23 daylight shooting happened in the area of Valley Royal Court on Fourth Avenue in New Kensington. Police say surveillance video shows Walmsley walking in front of the Hart Building at Valley Royal Court. Warner walks up to him wielding a handgun, police said.

In the complaint, police said Walmsley removes a handgun from his waistband area and shoots at Warner who was found near JFK Playground and died at a hospital. Walmsley fled on foot to the city police station and said he had been shot. Authorities said he had a wound to his abdomen.

It was unclear from court papers how Walmsley was shot, but authorities said it was not self-inflicted. He remains jailed on $100,000 bail in that case. A trial is tentatively scheduled for February, according to court records.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .