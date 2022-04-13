Leechburg man with arrest warrants in multiple counties accused of leading police on chase

A Leechburg man accused of leading police on a chase Friday now has multiple warrants out of multiple counties.

Jeffrey Nedley is charged with the chase and several traffic citations.

Police were able to identify Nedley thanks in part to the surveillance video and tips from the community.

Police recognized him from surveillance pictures from inside a gas station, moments before the chase sparked on Garvers Ferry Road.

“Upon getting those pictures he was known to us, we’ve had prior dealings with that suspect,” Kiski Township Police Sergeant Tom Dessell said.

One witness we spoke to said he saw the chase right before it was terminated near Stitts Run Road.

He said a white SUV was flying and a police cruiser was seconds behind him.

“At one time, he almost hit a car head on, and it was shortly right after that, maybe 30-45 seconds, he went down a road and across a creek that was pretty high and that’s at which time we called off the chase for safety reasons,” Dessell said.

Nedley got away Friday, but it turns out he is wanted by not only Kiski Township Police, but also wanted by law enforcement in Westmoreland County.

Police said they found and recovered the SUV involved in the chase Monday at a local pastor’s house in Gilpin Township.

Police said the pastor knew Nedley from when he went to his church.

Nedley allegedly left the vehicle there after the chase because he said a friend needed to fix it.

The pastor told police he has not seen Nedley since.

Police said the SUV came back as stolen from New Kensington, and so was the license plate.

“The registration plate was stolen from another municipality in Westmoreland County, Allegheny Township,” Dessell said.

Police said given his history, they want Nedley in custody.

“He was in possession of someone’s vehicle and its important to bring justice to that individual that had her vehicle stolen, so it’s important to locate him.”

Police said Nedley is known to be in the Leechburg area and the Saltsburg area of Indiana County.

If you know where Nedley is, call Kiski Township Police.

