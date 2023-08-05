Leeds 2023: Mobile observatory bus begins city-wide tour

A mobile observatory promising to take visitors "to the stars and back" is going on tour around Leeds.

Moon Palace, a former school bus, is on the move until late November as part of Leeds 2023 - a year-long celebration of the city and its culture.

Its creators said the vehicle, covered in colourful nebulae, was inspired by Leeds-born civil engineer John Smeaton.

The bus has been described as a "collision of creativity, art and science".

It was designed by artists Heather Peak and Ivan Morison and supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Further expertise was provided by the School of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Leeds and Leeds Astronomical Society.

Domes on the vehicle roof make way for a telescope and a radio dish to allow it to become an astronomical observatory, its creators said.

Audiences will be able to stargaze on a clear night and "use the radio telescope to look at signals comings from different celestial objects from across the universe".

"We wanted to create a space where people could look at the stars and be amazed at the wonder of the universe, but you could also look very closely at the place they live," Mr Morison said.

The bus will be at the Royal Armouries in the city centre on Saturday and Sunday, with regular visits to other locations until a final stop at the University of Leeds on 21 November.

Art meets astronomy as @physicsleedsuni students have supported in the creation of Moon Palace, a mobile observatory inspired by the legacy of father of Civil Engineering John Smeaton and the observatory he built in East Leeds 🔭 pic.twitter.com/L7JGxuBzlR — University of Leeds (@UniversityLeeds) August 4, 2023

Kully Thiarai, Leeds 2023 creative director said: "We could not let the phenomenal story and legacy of John Smeaton pass us by.

"Spanning the worlds of science, technology, engineering, arts and maths, Smeaton was a true polymath and used creativity to solve some of the biggest challenges of the day for the public good."

