Leeds: David Oluwale flower sculpture unveiled in city centre

A sculpture honouring a British-Nigerian man who drowned after being chased by police has been officially unveiled in Leeds.

David Oluwale died in the River Aire in the city centre on 18 April 1969.

Hibiscus Rising, a colourful flower sculpture standing 31ft (9.5m) tall, has been installed on Meadow Lane, near where Mr Oluwale entered the water.

"I wanted something to unite the community of Leeds and bring people together," artist Yinka Shonibare said.

Two officers were jailed after Mr Oluwale's death - it was the first successful prosecution of British police officers for involvement in the death of a black person, according to Leeds Civic Trust.

The project has been a collaboration between The David Oluwale Memorial Association, Leeds 2023 and Leeds City Council.

Councillor Jonathan Pryor, the council's deputy leader and executive member for economy, culture and education, said: "It's so important to remember a city's history and I think that means remembering the fantastic parts, but also the darker periods.

"Ultimately it was racism that killed David and acknowledging that part of our history is really important as we look to the future.

"It's something so significant for the city and I hope the people of Leeds treasure it for years."

The sculpture sits in the centre of a new public seating area.

Mr Shonibare, who created the artwork to remember Mr Oluwale, told the BBC: "I chose the symbol of the hibiscus as I saw the flower everywhere when I was growing up in Nigeria and it reminds me of happier times.

"I didn't want his legacy to be about sad things, I thought it is better for him to be remembered in a nice way."

Leeds 2023 - a year-long celebration of the city and its culture - is holding a day of free Hibiscus Rising-themed events on Saturday at the nearby Tetley.

Abigail Scott Paul, Leeds 2023's director of external relations, said the sculpture gave her "goosebumps" when she first saw it.

"I think it will become a permanent piece of art that will attract people from all over the country to come and visit," she said.

"We're really lucky to have an artist of the calibre of Yinka Shonibare to decide to work in this city, I think it's going to have a massive impact.

"Hibiscus Rising comes from a very tragic story of the city, but it's one that now provides hope for the future."

Who was David Oluwale?

David Oluwale migrated from Nigeria to the UK in August 1949, hiding on a cargo ship destined for Hull.

He spent his final two years homeless in Leeds city centre, where he was routinely mentally and physically abused by two police officers.

In the early hours of 18 April 1969, he was chased on to a bridge over the River Aire, and his body was found in the water two weeks later.

Two officers were later jailed for a series of assaults, but justice and civil rights campaigners said their trial presented a deliberately negative portrait of Mr Oluwale as a "social nuisance".

