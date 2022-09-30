Leeds: Indian tech firm to create 1,000 jobs in city

·2 min read
Tracy Brabin
West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin recently went on a trade mission to India

An Indian technology company has announced plans to expand creating 1,000 new jobs in Leeds.

West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin said she secured a multi million-pound investment with Mphasis to "triple its presence in the region".

The global firm already has a 500-strong workforce in the city, having set up offices for its insurance clients last year.

Mphasis said the deal would "drive economic growth in West Yorkshire".

Ms Brabin said the jobs boost comes following her trade mission to India last week where she met senior representatives at the company's headquarters in Bangalore.

"I'm delighted that Mphasis has chosen to invest millions of pounds here in West Yorkshire, and proud to have them as part of our business community and partners in driving the region forward," she said.

"These 1,000 new jobs will have a transformative impact on our economy and create exciting career opportunities for the people of West Yorkshire."

She said she was "delighted to have met so many inspiring female leaders".

"I look forward to supporting their growth in the region and seeing the positive impact on our communities," she added.

'Address digital skills shortage'

Anurag Bhatia, senior vice president and head of Europe at Mphasis, said: "It has been an honour to welcome Tracy Brabin and her team to Bangalore during their trade mission visit to India.

"We are proud to invest in West Yorkshire, and to build on the launch of Mphasis' first insurance domain -onshore centre in the UK in Leeds last year."

She said the investment would "actively address the UK's digital skills shortage and support the next wave of talent in the local business community and beyond".

Last year, the then prime minister Boris Johnson announced more than £533m of new investment from India into the UK with the creation of about 6,000 jobs.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Recommended Stories

  • India govt cuts its 2022/23 planned borrowing marginally

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -The Indian government cut its 2022/23 planned borrowing marginally despite higher spending on food and fertiliser due to the Ukraine crisis, partly helped by buoyant tax collections. The government cut its 2022/23 gross borrowing plan to 14.21 trillion rupees ($173.91 billion) from 14.31 trillion rupees, it said in a statement on Thursday. The government plans to borrow 5.92 trillion rupees in October-March period, compared with 8.29 trillion rupees of borrowing in the first half of the fiscal year that will end on September 30.

  • German Inflation Hits Double Digits for First Time in Euro Era

    (Bloomberg) -- German inflation reached double digits for the first time since the euro was introduced more than 20 years ago, surging more than anticipated after temporary government-relief measures ended and Europe’s energy crisis worsened.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandTrump Refuses to Delay Florida Deposition in Phone-Fraud Case Despite HurricaneNasdaq 100 Hits Session Low as G

  • Shae Holmes' late free kick lifts Washington past Utah in wild fashion

    Shae Holmes netted a free kick in the 87th minute as Washington women's soccer outlasted Utah 3-2 on Thursday, Sept. 29 in Seattle. The Utes erased a two-goal deficit before Holmes' game-winner sent the Huskies to victory.

  • 5 must-have products that make life with pets so much easier

    From a convenient lick mat, to a reusable lint roller, we’ve found everything you need to make life with pets as easy as ‘paw-sible’.

  • Vikram Vedha: Movies return to Kashmir with Hrithik Roshan-starrer

    Theatres are set to reopen more than two decades after an armed rebellion forced their closure.

  • 2 SLO County cities make list of the ‘most charming small towns’ in California

    One is on the coast, and the other is inland.

  • China's yuan slides to 14-year low after US rate hikes

    China’s yuan fell to a 14-year low against the dollar Wednesday despite central bank efforts to stem the slide after U.S. interest rate hikes prompted traders to convert money into dollars in search of higher returns. The yuan fell to 7.2301 to the dollar, its lowest level since January 2008. One yuan was worth about 13.8 cents, down 15% from this year's March high.

  • Exclusive-JPMorgan to hire about 2,000 engineers even as economy softens

    JPMorgan Chase & Co plans to hire about 2,000 engineers worldwide through the end of the year despite a worsening economy, its global chief information officer, Lori Beer, said on Wednesday. The biggest U.S. lender added a net more than 5,000 software developers and data scientists last year and aims to attract a couple thousand more at a time when technology giants have stopped hiring or are cutting jobs. "We're definitely still hiring," Beer said in an interview at the bank’s office in Plano, Texas, at DevUp, an internal JPMorgan conference gathering 500 of the company's top engineers.

  • Kemp up by 7 points in Ga. governor race against Abrams: survey

    Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) holds a 7-point lead in his reelection bid over Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams in the latest Fox News poll. Fifty percent of Georgia voters back Kemp compared to 43 percent for Abrams, the survey shows. That’s a significant gain from a July Fox News poll, when Kemp was only up…

  • Hurricane Ian swamps Southwest Florida

    Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida Wednesday (Sept. 28)

  • Americans' Addiction to Parking Lots Is Bad for the Climate. California Wants to End It

    A change to planning laws in California stands to weaken the car's grip on U.S. cities.

  • Disney Gives Beloved Character a Starring Movie Role

    A development team led by Seth Rogen is working on a production that centers on a less well-known character with a nonetheless devoted following.

  • Cook Report shifts three governors races in Democrats’ favor

    The nonpartisan election analysis website Cook Political Report is shifting three gubernatorial races toward Democrats with Election Day just under six weeks away. Cook shifted the races in Pennsylvania and Michigan from “lean Democratic” to “likely Democratic” and the race in Oklahoma from “solid Republican” to “likely Republican.” It also shifted the Ohio gubernatorial race…

  • Watch Kylie Jenner Give Birth to Her Baby Boy on 'The Kardashians'

    Kylie Jenner welcomed her second child, a son, with Travis Scott back in February, and documented the whole thing for Hulu’s ‘The Kardashians.’

  • Exclusive-China's state banks told to stock up for yuan intervention-sources

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -China's central bank has asked major state-owned banks to be prepared to sell dollars for the local unit in offshore markets as it steps up efforts to stem the yuan's descent, four sources with knowledge of the matter said. State banks were told to ask their offshore branches, including those based in Hong Kong, New York and London, to review their holdings of the offshore yuan and ensure U.S. dollar reserves are ready to be deployed, three of the sources, who declined to be identified, told Reuters. The simultaneous selling of dollars and buying of yuan could put a floor under the Chinese currency, which has lost more than 11% to the dollar so far this year and looks set for its biggest annual loss since 1994, when China unified its official and market rates.

  • Stacey Abrams looks to win Black men in bid for Ga. governor

    Democrat Stacey Abrams was on stage for an hour with radio and television host Charlamagne tha God and rapper 21 Savage when she faced a question from a skeptical audience member. Democrats court their votes every election year yet sometimes struggle to deliver on certain promises. A large majority of Black men have still cast votes for Democrats in recent elections, meaning the bigger fear in a tight race is that they won't vote at all.

  • 11 Times Celebs Got Caught Cheating And Couldn't Deny It Because There Were Pics And Screenshopts

    The pics and screenshots never lie...View Entire Post ›

  • 17 rare photos of the early years of King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort's relationship

    Though King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort are almost always together today, their joint public appearances were once rare.

  • Judge rejects special master's request on seized documents, handing win to Trump

    Florida federal judge Aileen Cannon on Thursday rejected a request from the special master she appointed to review documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate to have Trump's legal team verify that the government's inventory log of seized items is accurate. Judge Cannon's ruling again hands yet another process win to Trump's legal team, which will now no longer face the same deadline to state on the record whether they would dispute any of the items listed on the government's detailed inventory. Trump's legal team earlier this week filed a letter under seal raising their objection to the request from special master Raymond Dearie -- even as Trump repeatedly in public statements and interviews has made baseless suggestions the FBI "planted" documents in order to incriminate him.

  • Trump's legal team says that vendors don't want to work with them for special-master review because 'seasoned IT professionals' can't handle the government's 11,000 files and strict deadlines

    Trump's team said vendors don't have a problem with them, but "seasoned IT professionals" can't get through the documents on the DOJ's timeline.