Leeds man facing drug charge

Dec. 2—A Leeds man is facing a felony drug charge after fleeing Decatur police for a traffic violation, according to a department spokeswoman.

Morris Rayshaun Marbury, 40, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and two misdemeanors, police said.

Spokeswoman Irene Cardenas-Martinez said a patrol officer attempted to stop Marbury's vehicle for improper lane usage at about 3:35 a.m. Friday near Beltline Road Southwest and Sandlin Road. Marbury fled from the officer and was later stopped near Danville Road Southwest and Westmead Street.

The officer said during the short chase the driver was seen throwing multiple items from the driver's side window. Police said the items were recovered and determined to be 12.1 grams of crack cocaine.

Marbury was transported to the Morgan County Jail with bail set at $6,800.

