Leeds school stabbing: Victim named as Alfie Lewis

A boy who died after a stabbing near a school in Leeds has been named locally as 15-year-old Alfie Lewis.

Emergency services were called to Town Street in Horsforth, near St Margaret's Primary School, just before 15:00 GMT on Tuesday, West Yorkshire Police said.

Alfie, a former student at Horsforth School, later died in hospital and police started a murder investigation. A teenage boy was arrested on Tuesday.

Tributes were being left at the scene on Wednesday morning.

Floral tributes at the scene of the fatal stabbing in Horsforth, Leeds

Paul Bell, head of Horsforth School, said he had been "overwhelmed" by the kindness and support of the local community.

He added: "Everyone's thoughts and sympathies lie with the boy's family and friends.

"A tragedy like this is a huge shock to our school and local community, and we understand that people will be deeply affected by this rare incident. However, we know the community will rally together to support each other during this very sad and difficult time."

Mr Bell said the school was working with Leeds City Council and others agencies to support students and staff.

Close to the scene, in front of a bench adorned with flowers, tealight candles had been arranged to spell Alfie's name.

Earlier, a special service was held at nearby St Margaret's Church to pray for those affected by the stabbing.

In addition to tributes left at the scene, a fundraising page set up for the victim's family has raised more than £7,000 in 12 hours.

The author of the page, Matt Healy, who said the page had been set up on behalf of the boy's family, described Alfie as "kind and thoughtful", adding the boy "had all of his friends' best interests at heart".

Chef Mr Healy, who was runner-up on MasterChef: The Professionals in 2016, wrote: "He was loving, mischievous, adventurous and, as such, extremely popular.

"He was everything a 15-year-old child should be and his life was senselessly taken from him before he had the chance to grow into it."

The scene on Wednesday morning

Laying flowers at the scene on Wednesday morning, one mourner told BBC Radio Leeds she knew Alfie.

She said: "I am very sad. I have lived here 60 years and you don't expect it to happen."

Bulent Yalcin, who runs the nearby La Bistro restaurant, described Horsforth as "a very tight community".

He added: "I just feel terrible. I have a 16-year-old and a 13-year-old and to think a family is going through this right now is awful."

BBC research suggests this was the 16th confirmed fatal stabbing in West Yorkshire this year, with six of the victims being teenagers.

Alison Lowe, deputy mayor for policing and crime in West Yorkshire, said she was "devastated" to learn of the latest death.

She said: "My thoughts are with his family and friends and the local community affected by this utterly senseless incident.

"I will be liaising closely with West Yorkshire Police and partners to ensure we are doing all we can to provide reassurance and support in the days and weeks to come.

"I am aware an individual has been arrested and this is a live ongoing police investigation. I would urge anyone with information to contact police."

