Leeds skips trial, pleads to kidnapping charge

Jan. 20—The Cumberland County man accused of holding an ex-girlfriend against her will — facing a jury trial for felony meth possession next month — changed his mind and pled guilty to a reduced charge of kidnapping Wednesday in Criminal Court.

George Matthew Leeds, 39, Old Hwy. 70, had multiple charges on the docket. He was scheduled to go on trial for felony possession of meth with intent and possession of drug paraphernalia on Feb. 23.

He was also facing aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault in connection with an incident Oct. 22, 2020, involving an ex-girlfriend who claimed Leeds forced her into a vehicle and strangling and assaulting her, threatening to break her neck.

Wednesday Leeds pled guilty to a reduced charge of kidnapping and received an eight-year prison sentence at 35% as a Range II offender under state law. He is also banned from contact with the victim.

Leeds has already served 446 days in jail for which he will receive credit toward his sentence. The remaining charges were dropped, including the meth trial for which he was to go on trial in February.

In other cases on the docket, the following took place:

Guilty pleas

—Jason Robert Vandergriff, 42, pleaded guilty to an information charging possession of marijuana with intent and qualified for judicial diversion. Vandergriff received a one-year sentence to be served on supervised probation and forfeited $1,900 that was seized.

The charge stems from a Sept. 7, 2021, traffic stop by a sheriff's deputy during which 37 grams of marijuana, $1,900 in cash and digital scales were seized.

Vandergriff was arrested Sept. 7, indicted by the Cumberland County Grand Jury on Jan. 10 and pled guilty on Jan. 11.

Set for trial

—Vickie Darlene Eldridge, felony possession of meth with intent, felony possession of a Schedule IV drug with intent, felony possession of a Schedule VI drug with intent and possession of drug paraphernalia, motion hearing filing deadline set for April 11 and trial set for July 7.

—Paul Richard Mills, felony possession of meth with intent and introducing contraband into a penal institution, motion hearings to be filed by April 11 and trial set for July 7.

Deadline docket

—John Wesley Baker, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500 and theft of property of up to $1,000, continued to June 10.

—Justin Hill Barnes, aggravated arson, reckless endangerment possession of a prohibited weapon (explosives or explosive device), theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, evading arrest and reckless driving, continued to April 22.

—Tonya Marie Boatwright, simple possession of meth, summons issued for Jan. 19.

—James Edward Carter Jr., three counts of theft of merchandise of up to $1,000, two counts of theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000 and burglary, continued to Feb. 4.

—Joseph Anthony Hale three counts of theft of merchandise of up to $1,000, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, introducing contraband into a penal institution, simple possession of meth and simple possession, continued to Jan. 19.

—Lukas McKinley Johnson, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500 and theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear in court, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

—Sherry Louise King, felony possession of meth with intent, continued to July 6.

—Donald Cordell McIntire, solicitation of a minor-rape of a child, continued to April 11.

—Shallymar Danyelle Mills, two counts of simple possession of meth and simple possession of marijuana, continued to Jan. 19.

—Arlis John Morgan, felony possession of meth with intent and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to July 6.

—Keith Austin Morgan, felony possession of meth with intent, continued to Jan. 19.

—Michael Arzo Potter, felony possession of meth with intent, introducing contraband into a penal institution, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to May 13.

—Christian Gavin Radford, two counts of felony possession of a Schedule VI drug, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Radford and continued to Feb. 4.

—Kyle Anthony Smith, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, felony possession of a Schedule VI drug with intent, burglary, theft of property of up to $1,000 and theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to Jan, 19.

—Michael Shawn Walker, felony possession of meth with intent and simple possession, in custody in Roane County, continued to Jan. 19.

Boundover

Boundover cases are waiting for presentation of charges to the grand jury. All these cases were continued to March 15 unless otherwise noted:

—Thomas Lane Cobb, three cases.

—Vicky Michelle Cockrell, one case

—Ricky Alan Combs, one case.

—David Edward Dion, one case, dropped.

—Ian Marc Wayne Donell, one case, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

—Branson Allen Thomas Eldridge, one case.

—Baylee Claire Hawn, Jeff Vires appointed to represent Hawn, one case.

—Shawn Arvin Jackson, one case.

—Keith Austin Martin, one case.

—Clayton Michael Rash, one case.

—Joseph Randall Rolen, Patrick Hayes appointed to represent Rolen, one case.

—Kyle Anthony Smith, one case, continued to Jan. 19.

—Steven Corey Stanley, one case.

—Randy Thomas Tolle, three cases.

—Shawn Michael Walker, one case to be dropped.

