Leeds stabbing: Boy, 15, dead after attack near school

Forensic officers at the scene of the stabbing in Horsforth, Leeds - Danny Lawson/PA

A 15-year-old boy who was stabbed to death near a school in Leeds on Tuesday afternoon has been named locally as Alfie Lewis.

The teenager was attacked on St Margaret’s Avenue in the Horsforth area of the city, according to the head of a nearby school.

West Yorkshire Police said officers were called to the scene at just before 3pm on Tuesday after reports of an assault. The force said two teenage boys had been arrested.

Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson, the senior investigating officer, said: “Our investigation is at an early stage, and we are carrying out extensive inquiries to establish exactly what led to this needless loss of a young man’s life.

“We understand the immense impact and huge shock a tragic incident of this nature will have on the community locally. Our neighbourhood police team are working with partners, including schools in the area to offer support and reassurance.

“We have already spoken to a number of witnesses and are keen to hear from anyone who has information about the incident.”

A police cordon has closed off the area, with forensics teams working to gather evidence. Flowers have been laid at the cordon, and police officers are gathering CCTV footage from nearby premises.

Around half a mile from the cordon, around 50 young people gathered for a candlelight vigil on Broadgate Lane. They could be seen hugging each other, with some wiping away tears, as they stood around a bench covered in floral tributes.

One mourner said: ”It is all so very raw at the moment, and we can’t believe Alfie is dead. We just want to pay our respects.”

Teachers from nearby St Margaret’s Primary School had rushed to administer CPR after the teenager collapsed on the pavement at the junction of Church Lane and Church Road.

Paul Bell, the head of Horsforth School, said the boy who was stabbed was a former pupil.

In a message to parents, he said: “You will be aware of a distressing incident in the community today, involving a former student of Horsforth School who was stabbed on St Margaret’s Avenue. The police are aware and working with the school.

“We are aware of the distress and upset this has caused students and staff who know the student. We will be supporting students and staff in school and will update you as soon as we are able. We have limited information at this time.”

A parent at the school, who did not wish to be named, said: “It’s horrible. It’s shocking because it’s a nice area.

“You read about these things happening in London and you think it’s dangerous to be a teenager there, but you don’t think it would happen here.

“I just keep thinking about the parents. He probably went out this morning and they were expecting him to come home, and he’s not there.”

Jonathan Pryor, the deputy leader of Leeds City Council, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he was “heartbroken” to learn of what had happened

He added: “I know the distress and upset this will cause students and staff. While there isn’t much we can say at this stage, an arrest has been made, and we will be supporting Horsforth School in every way we can.”

In a later tweet, he wrote: “It is now confirmed that the teenage boy involved has passed away. All my thoughts are with his friends, family and the whole community around Horsforth school. We will be wrapping round all possible support to the school and his classmates.”

