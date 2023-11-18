Leeds stabbing: Boy, 16, arrested after man injured in Beeston

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after a man was found stabbed outside a pub in Leeds.

Police were called to The Spinning Wheel in Admiral Street, Beeston, just before 19:00 GMT on Friday, to reports a man was outside with stab wounds.

Officers found the man injured and he was taken to hospital where he is said to be in a stable condition.

The teenager remains in custody and is being questioned, West Yorkshire Police said.

Anyone with information, or who saw suspicious activity in the area at the time, is being asked to contact police.

