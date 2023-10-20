Leeds woman denies federal gun charge

Oct. 19—PORTLAND — A Leeds woman denied Thursday that she made false statements while buying a gun from a licensed dealer.

Kayla McDonald, 31, appeared in U.S. District Court where she entered a not guilty plea on the felony charge.

If convicted, she faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

McDonald filled out purchase forms for a Glock model 19 9 mm pistol July 24, 2022, at a Buckfield gun shop that holds a federal firearms license, according to a grand jury indictment filed in U.S. District Court earlier this month.

On the form, McDonald "misrepresented as true, correct and complete ... that she was the actual transferee/buyer of the firearms and she was not buying them on behalf of another person when, in fact, (McDonald) purchased the firearms at the direction of and with funds provided by a co-conspirator," the indictment said.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

McDonald also misrepresented on the form that she was not an unlawful user of or addicted to any controlled substance when, in fact, McDonald "was then an unlawful user" of crack cocaine, according to the indictment.

She also listed on the form that her residential address was in Strong, when, in fact, she was living in Leeds, according to the indictment.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Karen F. Wolf appointed Portland criminal defense attorney Amber L. Tucker on Thursday to represent McDonald.

Wolf also imposed a $5,000 unsecured bond on McDonald's release, meaning she must appear at all court proceedings, appear for sentencing, if convicted, and comply with all of the conditions of her release.

Those conditions include that she have no contact with any witnesses or victims in the case and that she get medical or psychological treatment as directed by her supervisor at the U.S. Probation and Pretrial Services Office.

McDonald is barred from having or using alcohol, illegal narcotics or firearms.

She must submit to testing for substance use and undergo counseling, if requested by her supervisor, Wolf said.

Her trial is set for Dec. 4.

South Portland teen accused in scheme to kill members of school community pleads not guilty

Federal judge dismisses charges against former Wilton police officer and former Oxford County deputy in illicit marijuana operation