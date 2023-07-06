LEELANAU COUNTY Police dog tracks suspected assailant

Jul. 5—Klouse finds male suspect hiding in tall grass near Bingham Township residence

GREILICKVILLE — A Leelanau County Sheriff's Office police dog named Klouse helped track down an alleged assailant, Sheriff Michael Borkovich reported.

At 8:30 p.m. Friday, deputies said they were called to the scene of an alleged domestic assault of a 41-year-old Texas woman by a 43-year-old Bingham Township man in the 7900 block of South Center Highway in Bingham Township.

An initial investigation showed that, after the incident, the man fled the scene before deputies arrived, Borkovich said.

Just south of the residence, Klouse and his handler found the man hiding in tall grass and he was taken into custody without incident.

Officers later learned that the man had an outstanding drug-related felony warrant out of Texas.

The suspect was taken to Leelanau County Jail where he was processed on charges of domestic assault, resisting and obstructing, and being a fugitive from justice relating to the warrant.

A report was forwarded to the Leelanau County Prosecutor's Office where formal charges will be finalized.