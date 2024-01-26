Lee's Summit business makes 'Love Story' merch in honor of Chiefs playoff run
A Lee's Summit business is making 'Love Story' merch in honor of the Chiefs playoff run.
A Lee's Summit business is making 'Love Story' merch in honor of the Chiefs playoff run.
Families and friends are searching for answers surrounding the mysterious deaths of three men who were found dead at a friend's home, two days after watching a football game.
Veho, a package delivery company, confirmed that it laid off 19% of its employee headcount, or about 65 jobs. As first reported by The Information, these layoffs came after Veho grew revenue nearly 90% in 2023. The logistic technology company, founded in 2016 by Itamar Zur and Fred Cook, is going after the last-mile section of delivery — how packages get from fulfillment centers to the customer’s door.
T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert weighs in on the company's 2024 outlook.
The Lakers star passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for another record.
The "Jersey Club" music style has seen a mainstream resurgence with the help of popular TikTokers.
The All-Star Game will pit the two conferences against each other in a traditional game once again this season.
Kim hasn't played a Tour event since 2012.
OpenAI has responded to a letter sent by the Congressional Black Caucus that flagged the lack of diversity on its board. OpenAI’s response letter, which TechCrunch saw, was dated January 5 and signed by CEO Sam Altman and Chairman of the Board Bret Taylor. It said building a complete and diverse board was one of the company’s top priorities and that it was working with an executive search firm to assist it in finding talent.
If you think that electric cars are all boring appliances, think again. Here are five EVs that are an absolute blast to drive.
Is it possible for booty-sculpting leggings to do their job TOO well? Find out and save nearly 30%.
The world has changed a lot since the Lions were last in the NFC title game.
On trend but cozy, this fleece wardrobe staple will take you from winter right into spring.
The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is pumping $3.5 million into C16 Biosciences, the Y Combinator-backed company fermenting alternatives to the environmentally destructive palm oil business. The Gates grant comes alongside a $1 million check from Elemental Excelerator, a non-profit accelerator that backs climate tech "with deep community impact." You can find palm oil pretty much everywhere — in soaps and biofuels as well as chocolates and instant ramen.
Nonconsensual deepfake porn of Taylor Swift went viral on X this week, with one post garnering more than 45 million views, 24,000 reposts and hundreds of thousands of likes before it was removed. When mega-fandoms get organized, they're capable of immense things, like when K-pop fans reserved hundreds of tickets to a Donald Trump rally in an attempt to tank attendance numbers. Now, when you search terms like "taylor swift ai" or "taylor swift deepfake" on X, you'll find thousands of posts from fans trying to bury the AI-generated content.
Japan's SLIM spacecraft landed on the moon upside down.
Ingenuity, the small helicopter that’s been buzzing around the Red Planet for almost three years, has taken its final flight. NASA announced today that at least one of the helicopter’s carbon fiber rotor blades was damaged during its last mission, grounding it for good. To say that Ingenuity had a remarkable run is a bit of an understatement: the helicopter was launched as a technology demonstration mission, with engineers hoping to achieve up to five flights with the vehicle.
NASA's Ingenuity Helicopter is no longer able to fly on Mars. The history-making machine suffered rotor blade damage on its 72nd flight.
"Reality shifting" has become increasingly popular on TikTok, and so-called shifters claim that they are able to visit alternate realities.
Adrian Griffin was fired less than a year into his role as the Bucks' head coach
Get laundry done faster and limit a major fire risk by tackling built-up lint and debris.