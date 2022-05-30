The Leesa Memorial Day mattress sale has up to $700 off top-rated sleepers and free pillows

Check out the Leesa Memorial Day mattress sale for up to $700 off a new sleeper.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Leesa is behind one of the best mattresses we've ever tested and right now, it is offering major markdowns on top-rated sleepers during its Memorial Day mattress sale. Shop Reviewed-approved mattresses and sleep soundly this summer with some well-deserved savings.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ‘em coming every Sunday through Friday.

Leesa is hosting its Memorial Day mattress sale through Tuesday, June 7. During this sale, you can get a Leesa mattress for up to $700 off and two down alternative pillows, valued at $120, totally free with all purchases. That means you can get the brand's queen size Sapira Hybrid mattress, typically listed for $1,899, for just $1,499. If you want a more complete sleep setup, you can get the Leesa Original mattress ($999 in queen size) and the brand's bedding bundle (now $548 in queen size) with two pillows, a 400-thread count sheet set, duvet cover and insert marked down from the typical price of $1,884 to $1,546.

►Memorial Day sales: Shop the 90+ best sales at The Home Depot, Best Buy, Walmart and more

►Memorial Day shopping: What stores are open today? Store hours for Walmart, Best Buy, Lowe’s, Home Depot, more

While we haven't tested the Leesa Original, we're big fans of the Leesa Hybrid mattress. Not only is it the best hybrid mattress we've ever tried, it's one of the best mattresses we've tested overall. Our tester said this mattress offered the perfect balance of support and cushion. It was one of a handful of beds our tester slept on that worked well for side, back, and stomach sleeping. It wasn't prone to heat retention, either, a massive bonus for those who sleep hot.

Shop the Leesa Memorial Day mattress sale for some of the best deals on top-rated mattresses.

Leesa even makes pillows that impressed us, as its premium foam pillow is our pick for the best memory foam pillow. Our tester found it had a good balance of support and surface give, making it the ideal choice for those who sleep on their backs. It also felt cooler than other pillows and required little to no reshaping after repeated use. Since bedding is also on sale for up to 10% off, you can get one of these pillows for as low as $80.

Story continues

Whatever your sleep preference, Leesa can help you get the best rest possible. Shop this Memorial Day 2022 mattress sale before the cozy deals disappear.

Memorial Day 2022: Shopping guide

►More: Why do we observe Memorial Day? Here’s the true history of the holiday

When is Memorial Day 2022?

Memorial Day 2022 is today, May 30. The federal holiday is historically recognized on the last Monday of May and honors fallen U.S. military personnel.

When do Memorial Day sales start?

Some Memorial Day mattress sales started the week before the holiday, while others just dropped today. We saw the first Memorial Day 2022 mattress deals in late April, nearly a month before MDW. While those sales started early, many last throughout Memorial Day itself. Don't wait long though, as some mattress deals may change leading up to the holiday.

Where can you shop the best Memorial Day mattress deals?

The best mattress deals are already available from many of the top brands, including Leesa, Brooklyn Bedding, Awara and Cocoon by Sealy—many of the companies that rank among the top mattresses we have tested. The best mattress deals are offering up to $700 off select mattresses and some companies even throw in a pair of pillows, sheets and other bedding items for free. With certain sales, you can also save on bed frames, mattress protectors and other sleep accessories to complete your new bedroom set or upgrade.

In addition to the current mattress sales, some mattress brands offer first-time shoppers anywhere from 15% to 20% off their first purchase if you sign up for email alerts. Along with those extra discounts, select mattress brands offer free white glove delivery, free shipping and even free returns or trial periods in some cases. If you choose to have your mattress delivered, you can typically schedule a delivery timeframe within a certain window, usually about four hours, so the mattress arrives when you can arrange to be home.

How long does a mattress last?

Mattress expiration dates fall somewhere between eight and 12 years, with many brands suggesting that a decade-old mattress is one that's ready to be replaced. Along with the expiration date, there are other signs like tossing and turning or sniffling and sneezing that could mean you're due for a new mattress.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Leesa Memorial Day mattress sale: Save up to $700 on Leesa mattresses