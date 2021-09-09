Leesburg couple charged with manslaughter for starvation death of baby girl, cops say

A Leesburg couple is facing manslaughter charges after their 11-month-old daughter starved to death last week, according to an arrest report.

On Sept. 2, Leesburg police and paramedics arrived at the home of Mark Brittian, 26, and Margaret Lehman, 23, and found their daughter not breathing, the report said.

The baby girl was taken to UF Health Leesburg Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Lehman told investigators that her daughter had been running a low-grade fever, which she attributed to teething and treated with over-the-counter medicine.

The couple said during interviews with detectives that their children, which also include a 3-year-old daughter, “were happy and healthy,” according to the affidavit.

But the emergency room doctor told police the infant was “extremely underweight and underdeveloped for her age,” the report said.

She weighed 13 pounds at the time of her death, hospital staff told police. An infant girl her age should have weighed about 20 pounds, the report said.

Police officers noted in the report that parts of the baby were covered in so much dirt and feces that her skin color wasn’t visible. She had open sores on her inner thighs and a severe rash that looked like bruises on her back, the report said. Her eyes and stomach were caved in.

Lehman told investigators that she regularly fed her infant daughter a bottle of formula and rice cereal. Brittian had “extreme difficulty” explaining to officers how to prepare a bottle when asked, the report said.

The infant hadn’t seen a pediatrician since she was 6-months-old, the report said. Her parents told investigators they unsuccessfully tried to get her an appointment for a check-up.

Police officers described the condition of the home as “deplorable,” the children’s room and beds were “extremely dirty” and infant formula cans were “partially full.”

The Medical Examiner wrote in the report that the autopsy results conflicted with the feeding schedule Lehman told police. Her daughter was dehydrated and it appeared she hadn’t eaten in two or three days, according to the report.

The baby girl’s cause of death was ruled as malnutrition and starvation, according to the affidavit.

Online records show Brittian and Lehman are being held in Lake County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

