Leesburg drama: Standoff doesn't lead to arrest of man who skipped out on trial

This was the scene in Leesburg on Tuesday (March 21, 2023) as law officers surrounded a house that was thought to be a hideout for a fugitive from justice.

LEESBURG − Police on Tuesday surrounded a house believed to be the hideout for Zachery Waldo, who walked out of the courthouse last week during his trial. He's accused of killing three people and injuring a fourth in a Christmas Eve 2019 vehicle crash.

But it turns out Waldo wasn’t inside the house.

U.S. Marshals, Leesburg Police and Lake Sheriff’s SWAT team members surrounded the house at 404 East St., off Dixie Avenue, at 8 a.m.

Armed with what police described as “good intelligence” from a confidential source, search warrants and armored vehicles, an officer with a bullhorn kept urging Waldo to come out.

Several law enforcement agencies were in Leesburg on Tuesday (March 21, 2023) looking for a man who skipped out during his trial last week. But Zachery Waldo was not there.

Finally, the front door and windows were knocked open, tear gas was fired, and SWAT deputies went inside.

This is how this case developed

Waldo walked out of the courtroom on March 14 during the lunch break, a day after the trial began. He was free to move about: He had been released from jail on a $140,000 bond.

He was charged with three counts of DUI manslaughter and one count of DUI with serious injury. The crash claimed the lives of Christopher D. Smith, 44, of Eustis; his wife, Jessica Rose Carpenter Smith, 35; and Hailey Jaden Smith, 13.

Hailey died on Christmas Day.

Hunter Smith, who was 11 at the time, was badly injured.

After Waldo skipped out on this trial, Circuit Judge Heidi Davis approved the state’s motion to continue trying him in absentia. The jury found him guilty of three counts of DUI manslaughter and one count of DUI with serious injury.

Members of Smith’s family could not be reached for comment, including about the latest incident, but police have nothing but sympathy for them.

“I hope this person faces justice soon. It’s not fair,” said Marion County Sheriff’s Lt. Paul Bloom, public information director, on Monday. Jessica Smith had worked for the Marion sheriff’s office for four years, most recently as a classification specialist.

Circuit Judge Heidi Davis

While Waldo is missing, what's next in this case?

The judge has delayed sentencing, but Assistant State Attorney Gabriel Lozano said the minimum Waldo could face would be about 35 years behind bars. But he could face up to life in prison. He is 36 years old.

Lozano had filed a motion asking that Waldo should be recognized as prison reoffender, guaranteeing that for the first 15 years of a prison sentence, he would not be eligible for any gain time for good behavior.

The scene Tuesday morning

A crowd of neighbors gathered behind yellow crime scene tape to watch Tuesday morning’s drama. Some smoked marijuana. One woman showed up with a chihuahua wearing a dress. Many grumbled about the damage caused to the house during the standoff.

The homeowner showed up to talk to police. She refused to talk to the Daily Commercial. However, the renter, who shares a 9-year-old child with him, and who is pregnant with his new baby, also showed up.

She said she was hoping to get the windows fixed so she could go back home.

'There were a lot of tears in the courtroom'

Prosecutor Lozano said he was not surprised that Waldo skipped out.

He was aware of the evidence collected when the trial was first scheduled for October of last year, Lozano said.

Waldo may have also been aware of the excruciating testimony to be heard after the March 14 lunch break by Hunter.

“There were a lot of tears in the courtroom,” Lozano said.

“He talked about how his sister’s head fell in his lap,” Lozano said. Her body slumped next to his after their dad’s Toyota passenger car was struck so violently the car rolled three times.

“He was in a wheelchair for a year. I told him he had really grown. He seemed to be doing well,” Lozano said.

Details of the crash

Christopher had stopped on Dixie Avenue to turn left into Venetian Gardens so the family could see Christmas lights. He was beginning the turn onto Dozier Circle when the 2019 Dodge Ram slammed into the front passenger side of the Toyota.

Experts at the trial estimated Waldo was driving 84 mph at impact. His top speed had been 96 mph.

There were four empty beer bottles in the truck and his blood alcohol level was 0.15, almost twice the legal limit.

Defense attorneys argued that it was Kevin Cunningham, a passenger in the truck, who was driving. However, a witness and Waldo’s DNA on the driver’s airbag told a different story, Lozano said.

Cunningham has disappeared, so his testimony was not available.

Another reason Lozano was not surprised that Waldo skipped out, is that he is also aware of the death-defying attempt he made to avoid arrest after the accident, in August 2020.

U.S. Marshals were looking for him on an arrest warrant when they spotted him in a black SUV leaving a subdivision off Chain O Lakes Road, heading north toward State Road 44.

When he failed to stop at a stop sign, the chase was on with multiple patrol cars.

“The black vehicle began driving in the middle of the road, interfering with other traffic, [and] causing them to run off the road,” according to the arrest affidavit.

He reportedly rammed a patrol car, sped down a road that ended in a cul de sac, blasted through a fence, and made his way onto SR 44.

He crashed into a tree near Apiary Road, jumped out of the vehicle and began running through people’s yards. They eventually caught up with him lying on the ground in his underwear.

He was charged with fleeing and eluding and battery on a law enforcement officer. He is still facing charges in that case.

Bail was set at $25,000.

